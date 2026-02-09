NDPHC, KAEDCO Engagement Signals Renewed Push for Power Reliability in Northern Nigeria

UGO AMADI

Nigeria’s power sector continues to grapple with the twin challenges of inadequate generation capacity and weak distribution infrastructure, particularly across Northern Nigeria. Against this backdrop, the recent engagement between the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDCO) and the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) marks a significant step toward strengthening collaboration across the electricity value chain.

In a bid to enhance access to reliable and sustainable electricity for Kaduna State and its environs, the Chairman of KAEDCO, Mr. Aminu Suleiman, alongside the Managing Director, Dr. Umar Abubakar Hashidu, paid a courtesy visit to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NDPHC, Engr. Jennifer Adighije, and the company’s Executive Management. The visit took place on Tuesday, 3 February, at NDPHC’s headquarters.

Strengthening Value Chain Synergy

The meeting provided a strategic platform for in-depth discussions on collaborative approaches aimed at improving electricity supply reliability within KAEDCO’s franchise area. Key issues deliberated upon included power generation availability, transmission constraints, distribution efficiency, and the need for closer operational alignment between generation and distribution entities.

Industry analysts have long argued that meaningful improvement in electricity supply can only be achieved through stronger coordination across the value chain. The KAEDCO–NDPHC engagement reflects a growing recognition of this reality, particularly at a time when distribution companies are under increasing pressure to deliver improved service amid infrastructure limitations and commercial challenges.

NDPHC’s Strategic Role

NDPHC, a wholly owned Federal Government entity, plays a critical role in Nigeria’s power landscape through its management of the National Integrated Power Projects (NIPPs). With generation assets strategically located across the country, NDPHC remains a key contributor to national grid supply and an important partner to distribution companies seeking more reliable power allocation.

Engr. Jennifer Adighije’s leadership at NDPHC comes at a time when the company is intensifying efforts to optimise plant availability, improve operational efficiency, and support the broader objectives of power sector reforms. Engagements such as this, stakeholders note, are vital to bridging the persistent gap between available generation and end-user supply.

KAEDCO’s Operational Context

KAEDCO’s coverage area spans Kaduna State and parts of neighbouring states, serving a mix of residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Like many distribution companies, KAEDCO continues to navigate challenges related to energy offtake, infrastructure upgrade requirements, metering gaps, and revenue collection.

The utility has, however, maintained a focus on strategic partnerships and operational reforms aimed at improving service delivery. The engagement with NDPHC underscores KAEDCO’s commitment to working collaboratively with upstream sector players to address systemic constraints impacting electricity supply in its network.

Toward Improved Power Outcomes

Discussions during the visit were described as robust and forward-looking, with both organisations expressing optimism that sustained collaboration would translate into tangible improvements in electricity generation, distribution efficiency, and overall power supply reliability in the near term.

Sector observers view the meeting as a positive signal at a time when Nigeria’s power sector requires practical, results-driven partnerships rather than siloed operations. If effectively translated into action, the KAEDCO–NDPHC collaboration could serve as a model for deeper engagement between generation asset managers and distribution companies nationwide.

As Nigeria continues its quest for stable and affordable electricity to support economic growth and industrial development, such strategic engagements remain critical to unlocking the full potential of the power sector.