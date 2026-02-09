National Economic Council : Tinubu Unveils Renewed Hope for Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emphasized the need for collaborative efforts to drive Nigeria’s economic transformation and deliver prosperity to its citizens.

Addressing the Second Edition of the National Economic Council (NEC) Conference at State House, Abuja, Tinubu highlighted the country’s progress in stabilizing the economy, restoring confidence, and laying the foundation for long-term growth.

The conference, themed “Delivering Inclusive Growth and Sustainable National Development: The Renewed Hope National Development Plan 2026-2030,” brought together stakeholders to discuss strategies for achieving sustainable national development. Tinubu noted that Nigeria faces structural challenges, including macroeconomic imbalances and infrastructure deficits, but emphasized the people’s resilience and determination to overcome these realities.

According to him , the Renewed Hope National Development Plan 2026-2030 prioritizes economic diversification, human capital development, and private sector-led growth.

Tinubu stressed that effective implementation at state and local government levels is crucial to the plan’s success, making NEC central to aligning national priorities with subnational realities.

The president highlighted notable achievements, including increased FAAC allocations to states and local governments, improved revenue performance, and infrastructure development. He emphasized the need for data-driven decision-making, peer learning, and innovative financing models to accelerate inclusive growth and sustainable national development.

Tinubu declared the conference open, expressing confidence that its resolutions would drive Nigeria’s development and deliver a stronger, fairer, and more prosperous nation.