N10.27bn Yahaya Bello Fraud Trial: EFCC details cash purchases of choice Abuja properties

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday told the Federal High Court in Abuja how funds allegedly diverted from the Kogi State Government House Administration Account were used to acquire multiple high-end properties in prime areas of the Federal Capital Territory.

A prosecution witness, PW17, Deputy Superintendent of the EFCC, Ahmed Audu Abubakar, gave the account while testifying before Justice James Omotosho at the Maitama Division of the court.

The EFCC is prosecuting Ali Bello, Chief of Staff to Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo and nephew of former Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello, alongside Dauda Sulaiman and Abdulsalami Hudu, a former cashier of the Government House Administration Account who is currently at large.

They are standing trial on a 16-count amended charge bordering on misappropriation and money laundering of ₦10,270,556,800.

According to the prosecution, the funds were allegedly withdrawn from the Kogi State treasury and routed through a Bureau de Change (BDC) operator in Abuja, Rabiu Tafada, for conversion to foreign currencies and personal use.

Testifying on Monday, Abubakar told the court that Ali Bello allegedly used ₦900 million to acquire a property at No. 35 Danube Street, Maitama, Abuja, currently occupied by Spring Hall School.

He said the property was owned by a serving lawmaker from Bauchi State and that the transaction was brokered through a lawyer, Barrister Ramalan, engaged by the first defendant.

“The payment was made in cash at a Bureau de Change office in Zone 4, Abuja, after the naira equivalent was converted to dollars.

“Our investigation showed that the funds were withdrawn at different times from the Kogi State Government House Administration Account,” the witness said.

When shown Exhibit H by prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, Abubakar identified it as a Deed of Assignment between Pauchi Ventures Nigeria Limited and Y3 Nigeria Limited, explaining that Y3 Nigeria Limited was the company supplied by Ali Bello for the transaction.

On count four of the charge, the witness testified that ₦920 million was allegedly used to acquire a property at No. 2 Justice Chukwudi (Oguta) Street, Asokoro, Abuja.

He told the court that the transaction was brokered by former Governor Yahaya Bello, who approached a contractor friend that had recently acquired the property through Wastle Motors, owned by Alhaji Sa’id Dantsoho.

According to Abubakar, the property was sold at its purchase price, with repayment structured “in kind,” following assurances of government patronage by the former governor.

An account was opened to service the loan used to acquire the property, into which the EFCC traced numerous cash deposits from Lokoja and transfers from Rabiu Tafada’s BDC and his company, Busynet.

“All BDC transfers were made on the instruction of the first defendant, Ali Bello. That was how the property was paid for,” the witness said, adding that the total loan facility stood at ₦808,698,263.29 as of March 21, 2018.

He further disclosed that on April 8, 2020, multiple cash deposits were made at the Lokoja branch of Access Bank by several individuals to service the loan.

When asked if the payments were made in cash, Abubakar replied in the affirmative, stating that the funds originated from the Kogi State Government House Administration Account.

On count five, the witness said ₦170 million was used to acquire a property on Marsin Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja, located behind the residence of former Governor Yahaya Bello on Benghazi Street.

He said ₦100 million was paid into an account provided by the property owner, a retired Deputy Comptroller of Prisons, Ishaya Adamu Jagaba, while the remaining ₦70 million was converted to United States dollars.

Abubakar also testified that ₦100 million was used to acquire a property at No. 1773 Guzape Street, Abuja, while another property at No. 176, Plot 4882, Lome Street, Wuse, Abuja, was similarly funded from the same government account.

On count eight, he told the court that ₦66 million was paid in cash for a property at Plot 739, Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja, stressing that the purchase was not made on behalf of the Kogi State Government.

The witness added that investigations also uncovered how funds from the Government House Administration Account and security votes were allegedly used to purchase properties and renovate the family residence of former Governor Yahaya Bello.

Justice Omotosho adjourned the matter to February 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20, 2026, for continuation of the trial.

