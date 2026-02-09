Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement held a two-day Int’l Crusade in Lagos

General Overseer /founder, The Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, ministering to the worshippers.
Chosen International Secondary School Choir ( CHISS Choir) is ministering at the crusade.
Cross Section of worshippers.
Philippines Choristers singing Glory unto God.
Cross section of people that received their healing.
Special Guest: H.R.M Engr. Sir Augustine Chinedu Emelobe ( Ezeokpoko II na Oba).
Youth choristers singing During The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement two-day international crusade, themed “From Sorrow to Joy,” held at chosen revival ground ijesha in Lagos on 8/ 2/ 2026 .. Courtesy of CHINYERE IKEANYI.
For a better society
Follow us across our platforms:
Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/
You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2