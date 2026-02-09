February 9, 2026
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement held a two-day Int’l Crusade in Lagos

by Peter Anayo056

General Overseer /founder, The Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, ministering to the worshippers.

Chosen International Secondary School Choir ( CHISS Choir) is ministering at the crusade.

Cross Section of worshippers.

Philippines Choristers singing Glory unto God.

Cross section of people that received their healing.

Special Guest: H.R.M Engr. Sir Augustine Chinedu Emelobe ( Ezeokpoko II na Oba).

Youth choristers singing During The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement two-day international crusade, themed “From Sorrow to Joy,” held at chosen revival ground ijesha in Lagos on 8/ 2/ 2026 .. Courtesy of CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

