Lagos seals Ladipo Spare Parts Market over environmental violations

February 9, 2026
by Peter Anayo063

The Lagos State Government on Sunday sealed the Ladipo Spare Parts Market along the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road (Apapa–Oshodi Expressway) over alleged repeated environmental infractions.

 

The closure was announced by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, in a post shared on X.

 

According to him, the action followed persistent violations, including indiscriminate disposal of refuse on road medians and highways, as well as illegal street trading.

 

“Lagos State government, this morning, sealed Ladipo Spare Parts Market along Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road (Apapa–Oshodi Expressway) over repeated environmental infractions; indiscriminate refuse disposal on the median/highway and illegal street trading,” he said.

 

The Ladipo spare parts market, a major hub for automobile spare parts in Mushin, was shut as part of the state’s ongoing enforcement drive aimed at ensuring compliance with environmental laws and maintaining public order.

Officials said the move underscores the government’s zero-tolerance stance on environmental degradation, improper waste management and activities that obstruct traffic and endanger public safety.

 

The state government has repeatedly warned traders and residents against street trading and unlawful waste disposal, stressing that enforcement actions would continue against defaulters across the metropolis.

 

