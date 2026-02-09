Lady Ngozi Adanma Odocha ( Ph. D) : A trailblazer @ 76 !

Seventy-six hearty cheers to an achiever, a resounding ovation to Dr. Lady Ngozi Adanma Odocha (née Mbalewe), as she marked her 76th birthday anniversary on the 6th of February, 2026.

Dr. Lady Ngozi Odocha, like all great individuals, has confirmed the saying that “the heights that great men reached and kept were not attained by sudden flight, but while their companions slept, they were toiling upward in the night.”

In the annals of human history, there are rare individuals whose indomitable spirit and unwavering determination enable them to carve a lasting legacy. One such exceptional woman is

Dr. Lady Ngozi Odocha, whose remarkable achievements are both inspirational and a testament to the truth that hard work, diligence, industry, and humility truly pay. Through her relentless pursuit of excellence, she has built institutions that not only stand as symbols of her accomplishments but also serve as beacons of hope and inspiration to those who dare to dream.

Dr. Ngozi Odocha, a princess, is the first child of the late His Imperial Majesty, Eze Reuben Mbalewe (Ezeoha I of Uvuru Ikedina Iri) and the late Ugoeze Florence A. Mbalewe. It is, therefore, an honour to celebrate a woman who has made remarkable impacts in various fields of human endeavour, especially in the education and health sectors.

Dr. Ngozi Adanma Odocha, an educationist, is a Ph.D. holder in Education (Guidance and Counselling), from the University of Benin. She is a retired guidance counsellor at Igbinedion Education Centre, Benin City, Edo State. When she joined her husband, Sir Jonas Odocha, in Abuja in 2000, she founded and became the proprietor of Yasmin Private School Abuja, which eventually evolved into Awesome Kids Academy Abuja.

Where others see street children, Dr. Ngozi Odocha sees scholars in waiting; where the world sees lost causes, she sees untold potential.

She is also a content creator, a certified wellness coach, anda consultant, helping men and women to age in good health. She did not allow affluence to dull her sense of empathy; instead, she transformed her privileged position into a platform—a launching pad from which others could rise.

She has spent her life turning abundance into opportunity for those without, giving voice to the voiceless and lifting the forgotten with hands as steady as they are gentle.

Dr. Ngozi Adanma Odocha is a mother in the truest and noblest sense of the word. She is a mother to so many people, men and women. She has raised children and grandchildren who are not only beautiful, handsome, and intelligent in looks but also noble in character. She is the kind of wife poets attempt to describe and still fall short.

In her marriage, Dr. Lady Ngozi Odocha is nothing short of royal. She is the biblical description of the “virtuous woman,” whose husband safely trusts in.” Her husband, Sir Jonas Odocha, is a University of Ibadan–trained geologist and alumnus of Imperial College London. He retired as a Group General Manager of NNPC (Human Resources). He became a visiting adjunct professor of petroleum engineering at FUTO. He eventually became a successful commercial farmer, the experience of which led to writing his recently launched book, FARMING FOR BEGINNERS. They have been happily married for almost 50 years.

In a world often dazzled by shallow wealth, Lady Odocha has shown that it is entirely possible to possess riches without arrogance, influence without aloofness, and power without pride. She is accessible yet regal, revered yet relatable. We thank you for choosing a life of meaning over magnificence and service over spectacle.

Dr. Ngozi Adanma Odocha, this remarkable milestone is a celebration of a life richly blessed—marked by wisdom, dignity, resilience, and outstanding service to humanity

As we celebrate your birthday, we honour not only the years attained but the profound impact you have made on our community and society at large. You are a woman whose life epitomizes humanity, loyalty, wisdom, and uncommon dedication to service.

While rejoicing and thanking God for your life, we pray that you enjoy continual joy, happiness, and abundant peace on this occasion of your 76th birthday. May the Almighty God grant you good health and many more moments of fulfilment as your legacy continues to shine brightly.

