Kwara Gov heads APC 173-member Campaign Council for FCT election

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has nominated Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman AbduRazak to head the 173-member National Campaign Council constituted for the February 21, 2026 Federal Capital Territory Chairmanship elections.

Three other governors namely Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State and Mohammed Umar Bagi of Niger State were nominated to serve as co-chairmen of the high-powered council.

Members of the council included several governors such as Uba Sani of Kaduna State, Peter Mbah of Enugu State, Hycinth Alia of Benue, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, Monday Okpebholo of Edo, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji of Osun State, Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi and Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, among others.

Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Hon. Tajudeen Abass, Speaker, House of Representatives are among the National Assembly members who were incorporated into the council.

The leadership of the party said in a statement issued on Sunday that members of the APC National Campaign Council for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) area councils elections will be inaugurated at a ceremony scheduled for the APC National Working Committee Hall, National Secretariat, Abuja on Wednesday, 11th February 2026.

The council, after its inauguration, will be expected to drive coordinated campaigns of chairmanship and councillorship candidates of the party throughout the six area councils of the FCT to ensure victory for its candidates.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2