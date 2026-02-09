Imo Police arrests 15 criminal suspects 

February 9, 2026
by Peter Anayo0112

 

VICTOR  DURUAMAKU,  Owerri 

 

In the past one week, the Imo State Police Command, working closely with sister security agencies and community stakeholders, arrested  15 criminal suspects linked to terrorism, kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes across the State.

Briefing journalists in  Owerri on Monday, the state Commissioner of Police said  ” within this period, the Command arrested 15 criminal suspects for offences such as kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, terrorism, linked and child trafficking, murder, and stealing.

According to him, ” through coordinated operations, one kidnapped victim and one  stolen child were rescued and reunited with their families.”

The police commissioner also said that the command recovered 10 firearms, including 4 AK-47 rifles, 1 LAR rifle and 5 pump-action guns, 260 GPMG live ammunition, 240 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 280 live cartridges, 10 improvised explosives, 11 machetes, 5 stolen motorcycles, 32 vehicle registration number plates, 32 cellphones, 5 laptops, large quantity of weed substance suspected to be indian hemp, 2 walkie-talkie, IPOB/ESN insignia, counterfeit currency and Criminal charms.

He  further said that the  major breakthrough was the arrest of 5 notorious kidnap suspects — Chinonso Ugochukwu, Chibuzor Okafor, Ohaka Chukwuka, Ezekwe Chizoba, Ezekwe Chinyere, all of Orsuobodo in Oguta LGA of Imo State

The  Police  Boss explained these  5 suspects were arrested for their involvement in a series of IPOB/ESN  related terrorism, kidnapping, murder and other violent crimes within Oguta locality and its environs.

They recovered one  LAR rifle, 3 AK-47 rifles without breach numbers, 3 pump-action guns, 30 rounds of live cartridges, some locally made explosives, criminal charms and IPOB/ESN insignia and currency.

He confirmed that during interrogation, one  Chinonso Ugochukwu AKA Bob Adam, an IPOB/ESN sub-commander aged 31, confessed to the group’s involvement in a series of kidnappings/murders and provided information which led to the discovery and exhumation of several corpses buried in shallow graves in the forest among which is the alleged corpse of one Pastor Chima, one Jeremiah and one Ugochi Nwabueze all of Orsuobodo in Oguta LGA.

Similarly,  he went  on, ” operatives of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit arrested 2 suspects – Amucha Nkemdirim Innocent and Michael Okafor, both of Umuakagu-Nsu in Ehime Mbano LGA, Imo State – for their involvement in terrorism, kidnapping and murder in Umuakagu-Nsu community and recovered 2 pump-action gun and nine rounds of live ammunition. ”

The police commissioner also confirmed that upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to the shooting and murder of one Onyebuchi Anthony Njoku in Umuakagu-Nsu, and the kidnapping of one Nnamdi Ali and one Ohaeri Nathaniel Onyema, who, according to the suspects, are currently being held hostage at IPOB camp in Okigwe.

He assured that  Coordinated operation is ongoing to rescue the kidnapped victims, pointing out that the operation led to the arrest of one Chinaemerem Ogamba of Ubaheze Omuma in Oru-East LGA in the State, for the murder of one Izanga, of Oru-East LGA and recovered one locally made pistol.

According  to  him, the suspect confessed to being a member of the proscribed IPOB/ESN terrorists group and murdered the victim, whom  he alleged to have murdered his older brother, one Arinze Ogamba

The  CP commended the officers and men of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit for their bravery and professionalism, as well as other tactical teams that have continued to support our operations pointing out that the Command remains resolute in it’s mission to rid the  State of criminal elements and ensure the safety of all residents.

He assured that the suspects arrested within the period will be arraigned in court with the appropriate criminal charges upon conclusion of investigations.

 

