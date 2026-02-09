Gov. Okpebholo’s First-Ever Retreat Seeks To Reset Edo Governance for Results

By Patrick Akhere Ebojele, PhD

Governor Senator Monday Okpebholo’s first Orientation and Strategic Leadership Retreat marks a major turning point in Edo State’s governance approach. Speaking at the opening of the three-day retreat for top government officials at Udomi Townhall in Esan Central Local Government Area, the governor made it clear that the gathering was not ceremonial but a serious effort to strengthen governance and reposition the public service for results.

“We are gathered here today not for a jamboree, but for a purpose. This retreat is designed to serve dual purposes — orientation and capacity building for top government officials,” Governor Okpebholo said.

From the governor’s standpoint, the greatest gain of the retreat is a complete reorientation of the public service. By stressing that the event was not a social gathering but a platform for capacity building, he signaled a shift from routine bureaucracy to performance-driven governance. Bringing senior officials together, he said, creates a shared understanding of standards, responsibilities, and expectations across government.

Another targeted outcome is the firm grounding of the SHINE Agenda as the guiding framework for Edo State’s development. “Our administration is driven by a clear vision of the SHINE Agenda. This vision is practical governance that delivers results,” the governor stated. He explained that the retreat aligns public servants with this vision, especially after the state recorded significant progress in infrastructure and economic development within his first year in office.

The retreat is also to promote teamwork and inter-agency cooperation, which the governor considers central to good governance. “Good governance is teamwork, and no single appointee or agency can succeed in isolation. We must work as a team and strengthen collaboration across MDAs,” Okpebholo said. From his perspective, the retreat helps break down institutional silos, improve coordination, and reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks that often delay government action.

Capacity building remains another key benefit. Governor Okpebholo explained that participants would receive technical training in governance, budgeting, procurement, accountability, and performance monitoring. He emphasised that these sessions are not academic exercises but practical tools for immediate application in their offices.

The retreat also reinforces ethical leadership. “Public office is a call to service, and not for profit-making or personal gain. Every naira we spend must deliver value and every policy must produce measurable results,” the governor warned. From his perspective, this ethical reorientation strengthens transparency, promotes responsible use of public funds, and restores public confidence in government.

Performance accountability is another central gain. By declaring that “your performance will be measured” and that “tangible results and excellence will now determine your status in this administration,” Governor Okpebholo has institutionalized a results-based culture. The retreat therefore serves as a foundation for performance monitoring, ensuring that leadership positions are sustained by delivery, not by tenure or political alignment.

Beyond institutional outcomes, the retreat will enhance personal leadership development. The governor encouraged participants to share experiences, ask critical questions, and understand how their offices relate with others without friction.

“I charge you to participate actively, think boldly, and commit fully to the collective success of this administration. Edo people are watching, and they deserve nothing less than excellence,” he said.

In summary, for Governor Okpebholo the retreat is a strategic investment in Edo State’s future — one that strengthens governance quality, institutional discipline, ethical leadership, and service delivery. It represents a fresh beginning, consolidates past achievements, and sets a clear path toward sustainable development anchored on accountability, teamwork, and measurable impact.

Ebojele is the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State