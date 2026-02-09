GNI fire: Lagos begins victim enumeration exercise for documentation

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State government has begun an enumeration exercise for victims of the Great Nigeria Insurance House (GNI) fire that occurred on the eve of the last Christmas, 2025 at Martins Street, Lagos Island.

According to a statement signed by Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, the exercise began today and is expected to end on 13th February, 2026.

Relatives of the victims were advised to resume at Adeyemi Bero Centre, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja.

The statement which was titled, ‘Victim Enumeration Exercise – Public Information,’ the exercise is meant for essential documentation and recovery support.

The statement read, “The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (Lagos State Emergency Management Agency) / NEMA wishes to inform members of the public that, as part of ongoing post-incident recovery activities following the Great Nigeria Insurance House (GNI) fire on Martins Street, Lagos Island, a victim enumeration exercise has been scheduled.

“Relatives of victims and individuals affected by the GNI fire disaster are requested to present themselves for enumeration.

“This exercise is essential for documentation, recovery support, and appropriate follow-up actions.

“Members of the public are encouraged to cooperate fully with officials on ground. Further updates will be communicated as necessary.

The fire had gutted the old GNI building on Lagos Island where at least 12 persons had been confirmed dead.

The blaze occurred at the 25-storey commercial building on the eve of the last Christmas.

According to National Emergency Management Agency, NEEMA, recovered bodies have been documented and handed over to the Lagos State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SHEMU) for forensic identification and dignified handling.

Speaking at the site, the State Governor had confirmed five victims had been identified while three remained unaccounted for as of that time.

He said emergency responders continued to search the debris to ensure no one remained trapped.

The governor announced the closure of nearby markets, restricting access to first responders only, and described the tragedy as a reminder of the risks posed by unsafe practices around commercial structures, including improper generator use and shops built close to electricity transformers.

He pledged to personally oversee the recovery process and stressed that surrounding structures may also be removed to prevent further hazards.

