Ending the political stalemate in Rivers

It is incontrovertible that the lingering political crisis in Rivers state that has a strained relationship between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Minister, Barr Nyesom Wike as well as members of the State House of Assembly continues to take its toll on the social and economic development of Nigeria’s Treasure Base with the people being the ultimate losers.

We are therefore demanding that the warring political gladiators should sink their differences in the overall best interest of citizens who voted them to power during the 2023 general elections and focus on delivering good governance, democracy dividends and prioritize the welfare and security of the people, which is the primary responsibility of every government.

It is unfortunate that an impeachment proceedings has been initiated by the lawmakers against the governor at a time mostly citizens are grappling with existential challenges such as insecurity, hunger, poverty, unemployment and high cost of living as well as barely one year to another general elections when the politicians will face the Rivers’ electorate.

In our view, the plot to sack Fubara is ill-timed, a disservice to the electorate and totally unjustified and should therefore be terminated in the interest of peace, security, stability and overall development of the state since it is evident that the endless political logjam has done incalculable damage to the state’s economy resulting in sharp decline in foreign direct investment, dwindling internally generated revenue, crippling governance machinery and businesses relocations to neighboring states and rising unemployment among the youths.

At the root of the protracted crisis is the contestation for the political soul of the state between the former governor Wike, his loyalists in the Assembly on the one hand and Fubara on other hand. The latter was the FCT Minister’s godson in politics before things fell apart between the duo following major disagreements that dates back 2023, soon after the governor’s took the oath of office and formed the Rivers cabinet.

We note with great concern that accusations of the governor allegedly reneging on the ‘agreement’ reached with the godfather also emerged early in the life of the administration, regarding appointments and governance style. This came with negative impacts often associated with Nigerian concept of godfatherism, similar to that experienced during tenure of the immediate past governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor in office, Adams Oshiomhole which saw the former declaring the latter, his erstwhile political godfather a persona non-grata in a state that he governed for eight years which adversely impacted governance.

Sadly too, unlike Obaseki, who had a quorum of Edo Assembly members to run his administration, Fubara appears to be worst off politically, considering that all Rivers are Wike’s loyalists who attempted to impeach the governor in the past.

It is therefore an open secret that the crisis rocking Rivers is firmly rooted on the godfather’s insistence that the godson must do his ‘bidding’ faithfully since he was instrumental to the governor’s emergence and must therefore continue to protect his ‘political interest’ at all cost with the electorate obviously relegated to the background in the contest for the levers of power.

Unfortunately, Rivers’ voters who gave the lawmakers and Fubara a four-year mandate each seem to be helpless and not of any consequence to those who believe they own the state and must therefore have their way at all cost notwithstanding whether good governance exist or the people’s interests not served.

It is particularly disheartening and worrisome that a state that suffered the pangs of an emergency rule for six months following the suspension of the governor, his deputy and state lawmakers is again thrown into a political turmoil and stalemate on account of intransigence of political actors, who from every indication are self-serving and appear not to have learnt any major lessons regarding the true essence of government. This must not be.

We recall vividly that President Bola Tinubu amid political crisis, imposed a six-month emergency rule in the state on March 18 last year, appointed a sole administrator, Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (retd), who ruled until the emergency was lifted on September 18, 2025 to pave way for the reinstatement of those sacked for democracy to thrive again in the oil and gas-rich state.

However, experience has shown this wasn’t going to be as the Rivers state parliament has again commenced impeachment proceedings against Fubara and his deputy on January 8 after Major Jack, majority leader of the assembly, tabled allegations of gross misconduct against Fubara, and his deputy, Prof Ngozi Odu, endorsed by 26 members of the house.

Subsequently, the lawmakers voted overwhelmingly in favour of a motion requesting the state chief judge to set up a panel to probe allegations of gross misconduct against Fubara and his deputy. These include budgetary impropriety, failure to present the 2026 appropriation bill to the assembly, unauthorized expenditure of public funds, withholding of statutory allocations to the legislature, and other acts deemed to constitute gross misconduct.

Specifically, the legislators requested the state chief judge, Simeon Amadi to set up a seven-member panel to investigate Fubara and Odu, over allegations bordering on gross misconduct. The move however suffered a temporary setback when in a letter dated January 20, 2026, and addressed to Hon. Martin Amaewhule, speaker of the Rivers house of assembly, Amadi declined to constitute a judicial panel to probe the governor and Odu.

His reason been that his office had been served with two interim orders arising from suits filed by Fubara and Odu stressing that the interim orders expressly restrained him from considering or acting on any request, resolution or document relating to impeachment proceedings against the governor or his deputy.

This followed an ex parte application by the governor and his deputy, before Justice Florence Fiberesima, of the state high court, who issued an interim order restraining the chief judge from proceeding with the impeachment proceedings.

Currently, both parties are awaiting ruling by the Appeal Court on the issues surrounding the impeachment process. But a dramatic twist developed after a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly representing Etche Constituency I, Ignatius Obenachi Onwuka, confirmed payment of ₦350 million out of the N1billion each for the lawmakers for constituency projects by the former sole administrator leaving a funding shortfall of N650 million each, which he identified as one of the major reasons behind the impeachment move.

Curiously, they received the part payment from the same budget they are accusing the governor of not presenting to lawmakers for approval, without raising concerns about appropriation which they claim now constitutes one of the impeachable offences.

In other words, it is evident that the current heightened political temperature in the state is more about the politicians and not necessarily about the people who elected them. For this reason, we strongly demand that all parties to the dispute put Rivers’ interest first and sink their differences for the common good and wellbeing of the people. The few elected public office holders must not hold the state to ransom or allow their individual selfish interest supersede that of millions of citizens whose mandate they are enjoying.

It is against this backdrop that we welcome the latest attempt by President Tinubu to broker peace again and prevail on Wike to halt the impeachment move by his loyalists in the state house of assembly against Fubara and his deputy.

This is one sure way of stopping the escalating feud between a godfather and his estranged godson. Recall that the president had previously intervened in the Rivers’ crisis in December 2023, when he brokered a fragile peace, which broke down soon after, leading to the declaration of a six-month emergency rule in the state on March 18, 2025 by Tinubu and suspension of the governor, his deputy and all 27 lawmakers in the house.

We challenge Wike, Fubara and the lawmakers to sheath their sword and allow peace reign supreme not only in the interest of Rivers people but the national economy. Their continued hostility undermines governance in the state, lead to instability and constitutes an assault on law and order, a situation that will further aggravate divestment by investors and aggravates social, economic woes manifesting in high youth unemployment, crime rate, poverty and harsh living conditions for the masses. Indeed, the time to resolve Rivers’ political crisis Rivers’ is now. The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC should leave no stone unturned in achieving lasting peace among the feuding politicians since both the governor and the state legislators belong to the same party.

