Electoral Act Amendment: CSOs storm NASS

…As Obi leads protest over Senate’s rejection of electronic transmission of election results

GEORGE MGBELEKE, Abuja

As the nation awaits the outcome of the Senate and House of Representatives joint committee on harmonious, electoral reforms, former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has led a protest against the Senate’s rejection of a bill seeking to make the electronic transmission of election results mandatory.

The protest, tagged “Occupy NASS,” took place at the National Assembly complex, drawing activists and civil society groups who called on lawmakers to reconsider the decision in the interest of Nigeria’s democracy.

Speaking during the protest, Obi described the Senate’s action as a “grave setback to Nigeria’s democratic progress,” warning that it could undermine public confidence in future elections, particularly ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The refusal to make electronic transmission of results compulsory is a serious threat to the credibility of our electoral process,” Obi said.

“We have seen in previous elections, including the 2023 general election, how the absence of transparent result transmission led to controversies and disputes.”

The Senate had earlier rejected the proposal, citing concerns over possible technical glitches and infrastructure challenges.

However, Obi dismissed the explanation, insisting that such concerns were no longer tenable.

“Several African countries have successfully adopted electronic transmission of election results,” he said.

“If they can do it, Nigeria can also do it. Technology should be used to strengthen, not weaken, our democracy.”

The protest has continued to gain momentum, with various civil society organisations lending their voices to the call for electoral reforms that guarantee transparency and accountability.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened to mobilise nationwide protests and consider election boycotts if the Senate fails to address the issue.

