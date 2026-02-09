Egbin Power Launches Tech Empowerment Programme to Upskill Community Youth

UGO AMADI

Egbin Power Plc has launched a tech-based empowerment programme to equip young people from its host communities of Egbin, Ijede and Ipakan with digital skills.

The initiative, part of the company’s Personal Corporate Social Responsibility (PCSR) efforts, is designed to improve employability, encourage entrepreneurship and expand access to opportunities in the digital economy.

Chief Executive Officer of Egbin Power Plc, Mokhtar Bounour, said the programme reflected the company’s commitment to inclusive and sustainable development, adding that its responsibilities extend beyond electricity generation to empowering people in surrounding communities.

“In today’s digital age, technology is no longer optional but a critical driver of economic inclusion and growth,” Bounour said, noting that deliberate interventions were needed to bridge digital gaps and prevent uneven development.

He explained that when communities are excluded from the digital economy, development becomes uneven and unsustainable, reinforcing the need for deliberate interventions that bridge digital gaps.

“The Empowerment Programme is designed to address this gap by providing young people in Egbin, Ijede and Ipakan with access to practical and in-demand digital skills that can improve employability, foster entrepreneurship, and create new economic opportunities within their communities, he noted.

The first cohort brings together beneficiaries from the three communities for structured training in ICT fundamentals, graphic design, full-stack web development, digital marketing, cybersecurity and data analytics. The programme combines classroom instruction with hands-on learning.

Participants were selected through a screening process that assessed curiosity, determination and willingness to learn, the company said. Beyond technical training, the programme also includes workplace skills such as ethics, problem-solving, collaboration, professionalism and digital responsibility.

Bounour urged beneficiaries to act as ambassadors of the initiative and demonstrate the values of integrity, discipline and service, saying their progress would serve as evidence that strategic corporate responsibility can deliver measurable impact.

He encouraged participants to recognise their broader responsibility to their communities, urging them to learn with character, pay their knowledge forward, mentor others, and use their skills to solve real local problems. He noted that the true legacy of the programme will be the ripple effects it creates through shared success and communal growth.

The launch of the Tech Empowerment Programme underscores Egbin Power Plc’s continued commitment to sustainable community development, trust-building, and long-term value creation. The company reaffirmed its dedication to investing strategically in people, strengthening host communities, and contributing meaningfully to Nigeria’s digital and economic future.