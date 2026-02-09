EFCC , NFIU defends 2026 budget appraisal before members House of Rep Committee on Financial Crimes held in Abuja

L—R… Member of the committees Hon Yusuf Gagdi, Hon David Abel and Chairman House Committee on Financial crime Hon Ginger Onwusibe, during the Economic Financial Crime EFCC and Nigeria Intelligence Unit NFIU, defended their 2026 budget appraisal before members of the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes, held at the National Assembly Complex, in Abuja.

From right … Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC Mr. Ola Olukoyede, Director /CEO Nigeria Financial Intelligence unit NFIU, Hafsat Abubakar Bakare and others defended their 2026 budget appraisal before members of the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes, held at the National Assembly Complex, in Abuja… PHOTOS: ANAYO OPARA.

