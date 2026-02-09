Dangote Cement Vows to Make Africa Self‑Sufficient in Cement Production

Dangote Cement Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to making Africa fully self‑sufficient in cement production, strengthening the continent’s industrial backbone and reducing reliance on imported construction materials.

Speaking during a strategic briefing on the company’s expansion drive, the Group Managing Director of Dangote Cement, Mr. Arvind Pathak, emphasised that the company is accelerating its investments across African markets to close supply gaps and support the continent’s infrastructural ambitions.

According to him: “Our vision is clear — to ensure Africa produces enough cement to meet its own needs…Through continuous expansion, operational excellence, and a strong distribution network, we are positioning Dangote Cement to power growth across the continent. We are not just building a business; we are building Africa’s future.”

Pathak added that Dangote Cement remains Africa’s leading cement producer and is targeting a production capacity of 90 million metric tonnes per annum across the continent by 2030.

“Through our collective determination, we have eliminated Nigeria’s dependence on imported cement and transformed the country into a net exporter of cement to several neighbouring nations,” he said.

Dangote Cement currently operates in multiple African countries, with integrated plants, grinding facilities, and distribution hubs strategically located to serve diverse markets. The company’s ongoing projects include plant upgrades, capacity expansions, and the introduction of advanced energy‑efficient technologies designed to reduce operational costs and carbon footprint.

Reinforcing the company’s long-term vision, its founder and President, Aliko Dangote, described self-sufficiency as both an economic imperative and a continental responsibility.

“Africa has no reason to depend on cement imports,” said Aliko Dangote. “We have the raw materials, the talent, and the determination. Our goal at Dangote Cement is to unlock Africa’s potential by ensuring that every nation on this continent can access affordable, high‑quality cement produced within Africa. This is how we build prosperity, job opportunities, and sustainable development.”

Dangote added that the company’s investments reflect its passion for unlocking continental competitiveness and fostering industrialization across Africa.

With major infrastructural projects rising across African cities — from highways and bridges to housing developments — the demand for cement continues to grow. Dangote Cement’s renewed push toward continental self‑sufficiency is expected to address supply challenges, stabilise prices, and enhance construction reliability in the years ahead.

Dangote Cement Plc is Africa’s largest cement producer, with a mission to provide high‑quality, affordable cement products that support the continent’s infrastructural and economic development. The company operates in several African countries and continues to expand its footprint through innovation, investment, and sustainability initiatives.