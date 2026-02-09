Bishop Ande hails Kefas for approving resumption of service at UMCN churches in Taraba

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The Bishop of the United Methodist Church in Nigeria UMCN, Bishop Ande Emmanuel, has expressed his profound appreciation to His Excellency, Dr. Agbu Kefas, Executive Governor of Taraba State, for his wisdom, courage, and commitment to peace in approving the resumption of worship services of the United Methodist Church of Nigeria (UMCN), effective Sunday, 22nd February 2026.

The Bishop disclosed this in a statement issued to Journalists in Jalingo.

The statement reads in parts, “This decisive and compassionate intervention, following the successful reconciliation of the Church, reflects true statesmanship and a deep respect for religious freedom, unity, and peaceful coexistence.

The Bishop called on members of the United Methodist Church to continue to be peacemakers and pray for the Governor, as the church prepares to resume its worship services.

“The Governor’s willingness to personally attend the recommemoration service further demonstrates the Government’s goodwill and sincere commitment to sustained peace.

“On behalf of the leadership and members of the UMCN, I express our profound gratitude.

“We remain committed to peace, unity, and to partnering with the government in promoting the moral, spiritual, and social wellbeing of our people.

May God bless Taraba State. May God bless Nigeria, the statement concluded.

