Bayelsa Reaffirms Transparency Drive, Unveils Major Infrastructure and Economic Milestones

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa state government has once again reaffirmed its commitment to transparent governance and inclusive development at its transparency briefing held in Yenagoa,the briefing, which brought together top government officials, members of the press, and other key stakeholders provided an opportunity to review the administration’s activities for October, November, and December last year, while also outlining strategic priorities for 2025.

Speaking at the briefing the commissioner for information, orientation and strategy, Mrs. Ebiowou Koku-Obiyai, said the state had recorded significant progress across several critical projects due to adequate and timely funding.

“She noted that work is steadily progressing on major roads and bridges, the Igbogene stadium is receiving the best structural material being used, and the new secretariat complex while gas turbine projects are at the final stage of completion.”

“According to her, within a few weeks, electricity supply is expected to improve significantly across the state,these achievements and milestones are the result of prudent financial management and sustained commitment by the assured prosperity administration,” she stated.

Mrs. Koku-Obiyai further explained that the government has intensified efforts to diversify the state’s economy, with substantial investments in the blue economy, agriculture, marine transport, tourism, and the acquisition of two aircraft to strengthen connectivity and economic growth.

“She emphasized that transparency and accountability remain central to the administration’s philosophy, which is why regular financial briefings are held to keep citizens informed of government income, expenditure and project implementation. She also commended the media for their role in keeping the public accurately informed about the state’s financial position.

Earlier, the technical adviser on treasury, accounts and revenue, Mr. Timipre Seipulou, presented a detailed breakdown of the state’s income and expenditure for the three-month period under review. For october, the state recorded a total inflow of ₦43.19 billion, comprising ₦6.88 billion from statutory allocation, ₦27.74 billion from derivation, and ₦8.1 billion from VAT. salary payments for the civil service stood at ₦770 million, with balances carried forward as reported.

In November, total inflow rose to ₦45.16 billion, including statutory allocation, derivation revenue of ₦29.1 billion, and VAT of ₦7.6 billion. The net balance for the month was put at ₦23.6 billion. For November N46.16, N77b drivation N29.1million ,statotary 7.62m for December, the state recorded an inflow of ₦39.94 billion, made up of ₦7.94 billion in statutory allocation, ₦26.0 billion from derivation, and ₦5.6 billion from VAT. Total payment.

Mr. Seipulou assured that the Bayelsa state government remains financially stable and is meeting its obligations, attributing this to the prudent fiscal management of Governor Douye Diri.

Other officials present at the briefing included the accountant general of the state, Mr. Tokoni Ifidi, and the director general of Bayelsa government new media, Dr. Kolawole Oredipe.