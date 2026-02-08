Tinubu Declares 2026 Year Of Social Development And Family

Chidimma Uchegbu -Abuja

The President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared 2026 as the “Year of Social Development and Families in Nigeria,” directing coordinated action across all levels of government.

President Tinubu made the declaration on Thursday, February, 2026 during the Presidential Launch of Nigeria for Women Programme Scale-Up Project ( NFWP-SU) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President, who was represented by Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, noted that Nigeria cannot achieve sustainable growth without placing women at the centre of national planning.

According to the statement signed by the Head, Press and Public Relations, Ahmed Lawan Danbazau stating that the declaration followed a Memorandum of Understanding signed during his January official visit to Turkey, aimed at strengthening family cohesion and social welfare systems.

“A nation that relegates its women is a nation bound for implosion. We have long understood this truth. That is why this administration has not only placed women at the forefront of decision-making but has also entrusted them with leadership in causes that redeem our national promise. Today stands as proof of that commitment, and I am proud to be part of this journey,” he said.

The President observed that women are the authors of Nigeria’s development story, and remain essential to family stability, community resilience and national productivity.

“We have set a bold but achievable national ambition: to reach 25 million Nigerian women through this programme,” he stated, calling on the World Bank to strengthen its financing, technical support and innovation partnerships for the national scale-up.

According to him, Digital inclusion is no longer optional; it is foundational to effective service delivery and national competitiveness

President Tinubu commended the Federal Ministry of Women’s Affairs and Social Development for integrating technology into policy implementation and for reorganising social development into a more coherent system since the launch of the Renewed Hope Social Impact Intervention in Lafia last year, noting the transformation reflected what purposeful leadership can achieve.

The President also praised state governors and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum for aligning federal vision with state-level execution, stating that “national transformation succeeds when all levels of government move with shared purpose.”

Earlier in her address, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim, fsi, said the launch underscored a significant shift under the leadership of President Tinubu, where women are no longer viewed as peripheral beneficiaries of development but as central drivers of Nigeria’s economic growth, social cohesion, and democratic stability.

She described the launch of the Nigeria for Women Project (NFWP- SU) Scale-Up as one of the most far-reaching and ambitious expansions of social and economic empowerment in the nation’s history.

The Minister noted that phase one of the project successfully achieved its objectives of addressing harmful social norms and strengthening women’s socio-economic resilience.

Beyond these achievements, she emphasized that the project delivered compelling evidence of the transformative power of women’s empowerment.

She further announced the launch of Nigeria’s Third National Action Plan on United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security, positioning Nigeria among a select group of countries worldwide to attain this milestone.

World Bank Regional Representative for Africa, Mr. Robert Chase, explained that the project was designed by the bank’s Social Policy Department to place women at the center of development, emphasizing that investing in women remains the most impactful investment any nation can make.

On his part, Director of the Nigeria Country Office of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mr. Uche Amaonwu, noted that empowering women directly translates to healthier families and safer communities, adding that women’s empowerment significantly reduces disease and insecurity at the household level.

, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, in his submission expressed his Ministry’s readiness to collaborate on initiatives aimed at empowering women across the country.

Representative of the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Chairman, Senate Committee on Women Affairs, Senator Ireti Kingibe, stated that the scale-up of the Nigeria for Women Project reflects the Federal Government’s commitment to addressing the needs of women.

She assured that the National Assembly would continue to enact legislations to expand women’s access to governance and economic resources.

Delivering a goodwill message, the Deputy Governor of Katsina State, Malam Faruk Lawal, who represented the Katsina State Governor and the Chairman of Nigerian Governors’ forum reaffirmed the commitment of state governments to providing counterpart funding for the successful implementation of women-focused projects.

He disclosed that Katsina State, a participating state in the project, has earmarked ₦4 billion in its current budget to support the initiative.