SOLUDO’S FORWARD VISION FOR SOUTH EAST DEVELOPMENT

By Christian ABURIME

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo’s extempore speech at the South East Vision 2050 Stakeholder Forum on February 4, 2026, is a critical call for impactful change in the South East region of Nigeria.

His address, delivered with a sense of urgency and historical perspective, outlines a vision that could potentially reshape the region’s development trajectory. However, it also raises critical questions about feasibility, political will, and the true nature of regional development in Nigeria.

Governor Soludo begins by acknowledging the historical struggles of the South East region, highlighting the Nigerian-Biafra civil war and the more recent internal strife that has plagued the area. This historical framing is crucial, as it underscores the region’s need for a Marshall Plan-like intervention as the Governor advised.

By invoking the Marshall Plan, Governor Soludo smartly draws parallels to the post-World War II reconstruction efforts in Europe, emphasizing the scale of investment and commitment required to rebuild the South East. This analogy is quite significant, yet it also sets an extremely high bar for what the South East Development Commission (SEDC) must achieve.

Of course, Governor Soludo’s vision for the SEDC is ambitious and multifaceted. He proposes a regional plan that focuses on three key areas: regional security, super interstate infrastructure, and an institutional framework for coordination and collaboration.

These planks are designed to address the region’s most pressing needs, from security to economic connectivity. The emphasis on security is particularly poignant, given the region’s perennial struggles with crime and insecurity. Governor Soludo’s call for a regional command and control centre, along with advanced technology like super drones, reflects a forward-thinking approach to addressing these challenges.

While the governor’s vision is inspiring, it is also grounded in economic realities. He acknowledges that the South East is not an isolated entity but an integral part of Nigeria’s larger economic framework. This recognition is important, as it highlights the need for the SEDC to work within the broader national context.

However, Governor Soludo also points out the region’s economic constraints and the need to lower intra-regional transaction costs. This is a critical observation, as it suggests that the SEDC must not only focus on infrastructure but also on creating an environment conducive to economic growth and investment.

The governor’s assertion that the SEDC’s plan will be largely funded by the federal government and the private sector is pragmatic.

Further more, Governor Soludo’s call for unity among the South East governors is a critical aspect of his vision. He emphasizes the importance of collaboration and coordination, suggesting that the region’s governors must work together to achieve their goals. This call for unity is essential, as it recognizes that regional development cannot be achieved in isolation.

However, it also highlights the potential challenges of political fragmentation and differing priorities among the region’s leaders. The success of the SEDC will largely depend on the ability of the region’s governors to put aside any political or ideological differences and work towards a common vision.

Perhaps, the most critical aspect of Governor Soludo’s speech is his emphasis on implementation. He warns against the pitfalls of creating elaborate plans that remain on the shelves, urging the SEDC to focus on delivering tangible results. This is a timely reminder, as Nigeria has a history of ambitious development plans that often fail to materialise. We are often long on promises, policies, plans and programmes, but short on action, performance and delivery. That is what informs the notorious narrative of abandoned projects on our national landscape.

Governor Soludo’s call for a simple, focused plan that prioritises key deliverables is a refreshing departure from the usual bureaucratic approach to regional development. However, it also underscores the need for strong leadership and effective governance to ensure that these plans are executed most efficiently.

No doubt, Governor Soludo’s speech at the South East Vision 2050 Stakeholder Forum is a robust and critical analysis of the region’s development needs. His vision for the SEDC is ambitious and forward-thinking, emphasizing the importance of security, infrastructure, and collaboration. However, it also raises critical questions about the feasibility of these plans, the role of the federal government, and the need for strong leadership and effective governance.

While Governor Soludo’s vision is inspiring and elevating, it remains to be seen whether the SEDC can overcome the political, economic, and logistical challenges to deliver the paradigm-shift change that the South East region so desperately needs, which Governor Soludo has earnestly canvassed

The good news is that Governor Soludo has set the template for SEDC leadership to chew!