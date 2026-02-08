Osun LG crisis: Declare state of emergency to prevent anarchy, CSOs urge Tinubu

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

A coalition of civil society organizations (CSOs) in Osun State has enjoined President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in the state due to the ongoing local government control crisis, stressing that the prolonged stalemate could spiral into anarchy.

The CSOs– Centre for Justice Initiatives(CJI), Community Advocacy and Initiative for Local Government Development(ILGD) and Centre for Justice and Community Advocacy, Nigeria (CJCAN), lamented that parties involved in the imbroglio failed to adopt constitutional and political interventions.

Addressing newsmen in Osogbo on Saturday, the Spokesperson for ILGD, Comrade Kanyinsola Adebayo, noted that the coalition stands for rule of law, sanctity of the constitution and an advocate for protection of lives.

“Sadly, all three are presently under grave threat in Osun State because of Governor Ademola Adeleke has continued in a brazen and dangerous disregard for the judgments of Appeal and Supreme Courts, particularly those recognizing the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led chairmen and councillors as the lawful administrators of local governments in the state.”

She argued that the constitutional order has broken down, accusing the state government of misrepresenting and twisting ‘clear’ court judgments, refusing to comply with court rulings, and persistently engaging in illegal interference in the administration of local governments.

Adebayo said “By these actions, the Osun State Government has effectively placed itself above the Constitution. This is not a political disagreement; it is a constitutional breakdown. Section 1(3) of the Constitution is unambiguous: any action inconsistent with the Constitution is null and void. Governance in Osun State is no longer being carried out in accordance with the Constitution.”

She highlighted that Osun State Government’s misleading of public is endangering security, disobedience led to gruesome murder of Irewole council chairman, Hon Remi Abass, setting up parallel governance and denial of financial autonomy.

The Secretary of ILGD, Ayomide Adeniyi, cited that a State of Emergency is needed as Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution empowered the President to do so for restoration of public order and prevent a clear danger that governance cannot be carried on by the constitution.

The Secretary General of CJCAN, Comrade Amusa Opeyemi, demanded that the Nigerian Senate should intervene by approving State of Emergency in Osun like Rivers State, Inspector General of Police should prosecute all involved in the killing of Remi Abass.

“We call on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to declare a state of emergency in Osun State, strictly within the confines of the Constitution, for the purpose of restoring the rule of law, enforcing court judgments, and protecting innocent citizens.”