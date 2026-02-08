Nigeria – United Kingdom Deepen Defence Cooperation To Mitigate Contemporary Security Challenges

Chidimma Uchegbu -Abuja

In a strategic effort to strengthen Nigeria’s response to evolving security challenges through sustained international defence collaboration, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General OO Oluyede today, 6 February 2026, received Dr Richard Montgomery, the United Kingdom High Commissioner to Nigeria at Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

The CDS appreciated the United Kingdom for its enduring partnership with the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), particularly in the areas of Professional Military Education (PME), specialised training and operational capacity development.

He noted that such cooperation remains critical to Nigeria’s broader objectives of strengthening national and regional security.

In a statement issued and signed by the Direct, Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba stated that General Oluyede restated the AFN’s commitment to continuous professional development and further emphasized the importance of expanding mutually beneficial bilateral defence relations. He expressed optimism that enhanced collaboration with the United Kingdom especially in emerging security domains and intelligence support would further improve operational effectiveness in line with contemporary security realities.

In his remarks, Dr Richard Montgomery congratulated the CDS on his distinguished service and acknowledged the steady progress recorded in defence cooperation between Nigeria and the UK. He highlighted his country’s commitment to strengthening defence ties with Nigeria, underscoring the shared responsibility of both nations in promoting regional stability, addressing emerging security challenges and building sustainable military capacity. He described the partnership as forward-looking and mutually beneficial.

The high-level engagement focused on enhancing both operational and strategic cooperation between the AFN and the United Kingdom in response to dynamic regional and global security threats