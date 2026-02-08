NCDMB webinar unlocks AfCFTA market access for energy sector

.Provides roadmap to $3.4tn continental market

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

The Nigerian content development and monitoring board has outlined a practical framework for positioning Nigeria’s energy sector to access the African continental free trade Area, following a strategic webinar focused on meeting rules-of-origin requirements for continental trade.

In a press release by general manager corporate communications NCDMB ,Dr Obinna Ezeobi he board held a pre-conference webinar on wednesday ahead of the Nigeria local content AfCFTA energy summit scheduled for monday, february 9, 2026.

The engagement was attended by stakeholders from the oil and gas, power and renewable energy sectors, and they addressed how Nigerian products and services can qualify for preferential market access across 54 African countries with a combined gross domestic product of $3.4tn and a population of about 1.4 billion people.

Entitled meeting AfCFTA origin requirements in energy trade the webinar focussed on one of the major barriers facing Nigerian exporters under AfCFTA structuring production and operations to meet origin requirements that determine eligibility for duty-free and preferential trade.

The initiative was supported by the executive secretary of NCDMB, engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, and the acting director of planning, research and statistics, Mr. Ene Ette, as part of preparations for the forthcoming Nigeria local content AfCFTA energy summit, with the theme unlocking africa’s energy future through AfCFTA: trade, innovation and regional Integration.

Speaking during the session, a communications analyst, Joseph Nwokedi, representing the acting national coordinator of Nigeria’s AfCFTA coordination Office, Mrs Patience Okala, stressed the central role of energy in Africa’s economic integration under AfCFTA.

He urged Nigerian companies to shift their focus from Nigeria’s domestic market of about 200m people to the wider continental market of 1.4bn consumers,without energy, there’s no industrialisation without energy, regional value chains remain aspirational,” Nwokedi said,with AfCFTA, energy transforms from a domestic infrastructure issue into a tradable, investable and exportable sector within an integrated African market.”

He noted that even one per cent penetration of the African market translates to about 14m consumers, underscoring the scale of opportunity available to Nigerian energy firms.

The webinar identified four key pathways through which Nigeria’s energy sector can participate in AfCFTA-enabled trade.

First, Nigeria’s Electricity Act of 2023 allows independent power producers to supply electricity directly to industrial clusters and export processing zones, positioning power generation as a foundation for trade-ready manufacturing.

Second, the country has submitted commitments under AfCFTA that enable professionals such as engineers, electricians, geophysicists and energy auditors to export services across africa, subject to mutual recognition of qualifications third, refined petroleum products, gas derivatives, electricity and renewable energy components can be traded across borders under preferential tariffs, provided they meet AfCFTA rules of origin.

Fourth, AfCFTA’s investment protocol, combined with recent domestic reforms, including the presidential Directives on Investment Incentives for 2024–2025, strengthens Nigeria’s credibility for attracting cross-border investments in power generation, transmission, renewable energy and storage infrastructure.

Delivering a technical presentation, assistant comptroller of customs, Burhan Sulaiman, explained that AfCFTA would eliminate tariffs on 90 per cent of goods traded within the bloc over five to 10 years, with an additional seven per cent liberalised over 13 years,however he stressed that these benefits were conditional on meeting origin requirements.

“Companies lose benefits because origin was treated as an afterthought Sulaiman said,you must build in origin compliance from the beginning, not while already running your project. Origin determines whether you export duty-free or pay full tariffs.”

He clarified that origin is determined by where economic production takes place, not by company ownership or registration. Foreign-owned companies producing in Nigeria can export as Nigerian origin, while Nigerian companies importing finished goods cannot claim AfCFTA preferences.

Sulaiman explained that products qualify for preferential access through two routes. “Wholly obtained” goods are entirely produced within AfCFTA member states, such as crude oil and natural gas extracted in Nigeria, as well as locally generated electricity regardless of fuel source.

The second route, “substantial transformation”, applies where foreign inputs are used and requires compliance with one of three tests: a change in tariff classification; a value addition threshold limiting foreign content to between 30 and 60 per cent of ex-works price; or completion of specific prescribed processes such as distillation, cracking or reforming for petroleum products.

He provided sector-specific guidance, noting that in oil and gas locally extracted crude and gas qualify, just as refined petroleum products that meet processing requirements,however simple blending, basic distillation operations and modular refineries using imported crude without substantial transformation do not qualify.

In the power sector, he explained, locally generated electricity and regionally manufactured equipment with deep component transformation qualify, while installation only activities, imported turbines, transformers and switchgear mounting do not.

“For renewables, regional solar cell and battery cell manufacturing with deep component processing qualify,he said adding that panel installation alone, simple module assembly and packaging imported batteries do not meet the thresholds,sulaiman warned that without regional manufacturing accumulation, power equipment exports fail origin tests.

According to him, the Nigeria Customs Service applies a five-step verification process for origin claims, including confirming accurate HS codes, reviewing production records, testing for minimal operations, verifying African input origins and ensuring consistency across certificates, production records and cost documentation.

“Weak documentation kills origin claims. Even genuinely originating products can be denied if documentation is incomplete or inaccurate,” he noted,both speakers emphasised that origin compliance should be treated as a core business strategy rather than a regulatory formality.

“Origin is not paperwork; it is strategy,” Sulaiman said. “It shapes where you locate facilities, how you source inputs, and where you sign regional contracts. Treat it as strategic from day one,wokedi urged Nigerian firms to act early. “AfCFTA is happening now early movers will shape supply chains, standards and partnerships. Are you going to lead, or simply follow.”

Officials also provided updates on AfCFTA implementation, noting that 92 per cent of rules of origin had been agreed, with negotiations ongoing in the textiles and automotive sectors.

An online dispute resolution mechanism has been established to coordinate Customs authorities, standards bodies and complainants.

Nigeria has deployed a fully operational electronic certification system for paperless trade, while Nigerian Customs is introducing risk-management frameworks that could allow exporter self-certification on commercial invoices.

Following a five-year implementation review led by the Minister of Industry and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, government sensitization efforts have intensified through partnerships with the Nigerian association of chambers of commerce, industry, mines, and agriculture; women’s chambers of commerce; zonal outreach programmes and ‘P3 engagements involving the press, private sector and public institutions.

“The government will not trade under AfCFTA — our exporters will,” officials said. “If they win, we win,Nigerian customs also reiterated its open-door policy for pre export origin verification to help businesses avoid delays and additional costs at the border.

The webinar highlighted Nigeria’s potential as a regional energy and transition-fuel hub, building on frameworks such as the west african power pool to support cross-border electricity trade.

Key recommendations included structuring projects for origin compliance from inception, forming regional joint ventures, aligning with continental standards and leveraging AfCFTA service commitments to export Nigerian energy expertise.

The session ended with confirmation that the webinar was a technical precursor to the Nigeria Local Content AfCFTA Energy Summit, which will convene policymakers, industry leaders and trade experts to develop strategies for maximising Africa’s energy potential under the AfCFTA framework