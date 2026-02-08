IPOB orders permanent cancellation of Monday sit-at-home, asks Soludo not to seal shops

Phil Okose, Onitsha

Indigenous People of Biafra,(IPOB), Sunday ordered permanent cancellation of Monday sit-at-home in Igbo land and that the order takes effect from Monday, February 9th, 2026.

It also warned Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state not to force traders against their wish to observe sit-at-home in honour of alleged illegal detention of Nnamdi Kanu stating that such force will be resisted by IPOB.

According to the IPOB image maker, Emma Powerful, “This diective comes directly from Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu himself, who has once again staked everything on the line to ensure that our children return to school every Monday and that our people go about their lawful businesses without fear, intimidation, or molestation.

“Any person in doubt should visit Sokoto Correctional Centre to confirm with him. We can no longer hide under, “Onyendu cannot be reached to confirm” to persist with our recalcitrance or docility. Monday sit-at-home is over. That era is gone!

“There is now no need, excuse, or justification for anyone to stay at home on Mondays. All markets, schools, offices, transport services, and economic activities must resume fully and normally from tomorrow. This is the clear and unequivocal order of the Supreme Leader of IPOB.

“Onyendu has made it abundantly clear that any individual or group attempting to enforce sit-at-home from this moment forward is acting against his direct command. Such persons are enemies of our people and the Biafran cause. They will be pursued to the ends of the earth and confronted until they are completely defeated.

“We are aware that enemies of Biafra may attempt false-flag operations designed to create fear, stage attacks, or intimidate our people into staying indoors. Let it be known that any person or group identified as enforcing or enabling sit-at-home will be confronted wherever they are. Our people must remain vigilant, calm, and law-abiding.

“At the same time, IPOB wishes to make it clear that no state governor has the right to threaten, demolish, or forcibly shut down the businesses of traders who, out of conscience, choose to sit at home in solidarity with our leader. Any attempt by Governor Soludo or any other governor to intimidate our people with demolition threats or forced market closures will be firmly resisted.

“Furthermore, any renovation, reconstruction, or improvement of markets that involves temporary relocation must be carried out only with the consent of all stakeholders. Adequate temporary trading sites must be provided before any such projects commence.

“Our enemies have in the past succeeded in instigating crises and planting seeds of discord among our people. We must not allow them to succeed again. We are one people, united by a common destiny. Our struggle is for freedom, dignity, and justice for all, not just for Biafrans.

“We therefore call on all our people across the South-East to come out tomorrow, open their shops, go to work, and send their children to school without fear,” the movement pleaded.