How I’ll combine playing soccer with preaching of the gospel, 16-year-old Uchechukwu Obi reveals

Sixteen years old Uchechukwu Obi from Imo state in Nkanu East Amagunze in Enugu, a student of P.G.I (Perfect God Interest) Academy Benin-city in Edo state is a passionate footballer who is dreaming of combining the soccer game with the preaching of the gospel. In this interview, the young star shares his experience and his plans to achieve the loft dream. Chinyere Ikeanyi gives report. Excerpts:

May I meet you?

Uchechukwu Wisdom Obi from Imo State. How old are you?

I am 16years old.

Which local government are you from?

I am the first child of Mr and Mrs Emeka Obi, who is into driving while my mother is a business woman. I am from Nkanu East Amagunze in Enugu.

What prompted you to go into footballing?

Actually, I was destined to play football, let me put it that way because since my childhood, I had the passion to play football, so with the help of my mother i have been doing this since then. But then my dream is to play football in a bigger way.

How did you know you are destined to play football?

It came as a prophecy.

From whom?

From a prophet when I was a child.

How old were you when this prophecy came?

I was a year old then, according to what my mum told me, when the prophecy came and since then even when I started growing up, I love football until when I got to the age of eight years, then the prophecy became real to me when I got to know that I was destined to play football.

Since you know that you are destined to play football, what effort did you make to make that prophecy materialised?

Actually, I have been trying my best possible by training hard, believing God that I will achieve this. I know without training, you cannot get to your desired dreams.

Who trained you?

I am presently in a football academy where I am undergoing training in Edo State.

What is the name of the football Academy?

P.G.I (Perfect God Interest), football Academy, that is located in Edo State, Benin-City, where I camp.

How long have you been in that Academy?

I have been there for a year and six months.

What can you say about yourself and footballing, since you have been there, do you have any club that you belong to?

Actually, in that academy, we do attend games and competitions, and I do participate as well.



How many competitions have you participated in so far?

Like three, the ones we registered for, I participated in three of them.

Have you ever been invited by any club to play?

Yes.

Which of them?

UK football Academy located in Benin-city. They came to play against us and their coach liked my playing, and he invited me to come and play for them.

Who are the coaches that have trained you?

I have trained under coach Prince, Solomon, Suliman, Anthony Okoh, and Daniel.

Have you played under any of theses prominent coaches?

No.

Which of these prominent footballers influence you?

In the football career, my role model or influencer is Christian Ronado, because I can actually say, he was once like me from a poor background and a low family status in the society. He struggled to get to where he is too. So, I made him my role model because I am looking up to him. He motivates me more, whenever I think about him, I get motivated, I know that I will succeed in this football.

Is it for economic purpose you go into footballing?

No, since my childhood I have been wanting to play football, and I have been playing it.

What is your level of education?

I have finished my secondary school, and I have written my WASSCE.

Aside footballing what other career do you wish to delve into?

No other career for me, I want to be a footballer.

Your mates desire to go into medical field or politics, won’t you change you mind?

No, everyone with different desires and destiny is not the same. Like I said earlier, I am destined to play football, and that is what gives me joy, I love it and have passion for it.

In the next ten years to come, where do you intend to be?

Ten years is too far, I will reduce it to five years, I see myself playing professional football.

Which club, do you love to play for?

I actually love Chelsea.

Have you ever written to any of these international football clubs?

No.

What is your dream like?

I would not want to be found guilty of drugs, nor alcohol which is capable of destroying my career. I will completly stay away from them. I want my football life to be plain. I want to preach the gospel through football.

How do you want to pattern your playing?

I am a wing striker.

Once I have a team, I will allow the guideline to guide me and I will follow it, because every career has its rules and regulations. I would not want to fall victim of them, because I know where I am coming from. Moreover if anything happens to the contract tomorrow it will affect me and my household, that is why I will be focused and serious.

Aside you aspiration, which other aspects do you want to fulfil?

I will assist up-and-coming players too. Once I start playing professional football, and also make sure others benefit especially in our country Nigeria, and even give out to the motherless babies’ homes and assist the needy.

What is your advice to others?

I have not gone international yet, I am aspiring to, so I will advise that, we should keep working hard and be doxisy on the game. Always train because if you leave the ball for a week, it will leave you for two weeks. Keep friendly with it. If you leave football for a week, and you come back later, you will realise that there is loophole that you need to cover, this will take extra one week to recover. Be focused never let anything distract you because I know that by God’s grace we are going to make it.

Do you have any challenges

I have funds challenges because whenever my boots get spoilt, there is no money to get a new one and since I am in the camp, I face feeding challenges eventhough they pay us allowances.

Do you have any regrets going into football?

I don’t have any regret.

Are there supports from your family?

I do get support from my maternal family members and my mum has been supportive since the demise of my father.