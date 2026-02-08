FIRST LADY COMMISSIONS SENATOR OLUREMI TINUBU DREAM CENTRE AT OAU

The Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Thursday commissioned the Senator Oluremi Tinubu Dream Centre at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile‑Ife, where she was joined by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, wives of the some states’ governors, the Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, CCIE, the University Vice Chancellor, Prof Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, royal fathers, university officials and students to inaugurate a facility created to inspire young people to pursue their dreams with purpose and patience.

The event, held at the university campus, marked the formal handing over of the centre designed to motivate students through storytelling, mentorship and reflection, capturing why it was built, who it was built for, and how it is expected to influence students’ development.

The First Lady expressed delight that her life story shaped by faith, service and determination had been preserved within a space intentionally created to strengthen the confidence of young Nigerians.

She noted that the centre was established to remind students not to covet the dreams of others but to walk patiently with their own, affirming that the journey toward achievement requires discipline and consistency.

Senator Tinubu, warmly received by students, emphasized that the Dream Centre was created for both boys and girls, reflecting her belief that every young person deserves equal encouragement to aspire and grow.

She explained that the centre houses inspirational books, including her four‑part work titled The Journey of Grace, written to show how God’s guidance shaped her path and to offer students a resource for motivation and direction.

The First Lady further recalled that she had originally proposed a modest pavilion but later renamed and expanded the vision into the Dream Centre because she wanted something that would outlive her and serve as a lasting legacy for students.

She expressed joy that the centre had finally become a reality, especially in a university known for producing influential personalities across the nation.

In his remarks, the Ooni of Ife recalled the history of the project, explaining that the idea originated in 2019 when he approached the then Vice Chancellor, Professor Ogumbore, and Dr. Akio Adijuwa, to request a space within the university to honour Senator Tinubu. He noted that the university senate initially resisted the proposal due to its tradition of reserving such recognition for the institution’s founding fathers.

The monarch explained that after long deliberations, approval was eventually granted for a three‑kilometre road to be named Senator Oluremi Tinubu Way, marking a significant breakthrough that set the stage for the Dream Centre.

According to him, the project, however, experienced delays during the COVID‑19 pandemic in 2020 before being revived when Senator Tinubu became First Lady—a development he described as divine timing.

He praised “Mama,” as he fondly called her, describing her as a woman whose endeavours flourish and whose service to the nation continues to inspire.

He said, “the Dream Centre was not built for girls alone but for all students,” reiterating the importance of equal opportunity and shared access to mentorship.

While expressing satisfaction that the project had finally come to fruition despite earlier resistance, the monarch noted that the Dream Centre symbolises “perseverance, recognition and collective commitment to supporting young Nigerians.”

Also in his remarks, the NITDA Director General, Inuwa, noted that the Dream Centre serves as a place where storytelling, learning and reflection can come together to help students understand the value of resilience, leadership and vision.

He emphasised that the centre allows young people to engage with Senator Tinubu’s life story in a structured environment designed to motivate them and reinforce the belief that dreams can be achieved through steady effort.

Inuwa highlighted the importance of providing young people with spaces that encourage them to visualise their goals clearly and to grow through guidance grounded in real-life experiences.

He described the Dream Centre as a “space where students can explore narratives that challenge them to develop patience, strength and confidence in their capabilities”.

The Vice Chancellor, in his welcome address described the commissioning as a milestone for the institution, noting that the Dream Centre stands beside the hostel as a space dedicated to inspiring students to dream higher and achieve excellence.

He said, “this centre is part of broader interventions that support academic and community life on campus”.

According to him, the centre would continue to serve as a source of motivation, creativity and mentorship for students, ensuring that the life and story of Senator Oluremi Tinubu remain accessible for generations. He added that the project aligns with the university’s commitment to nurturing leaders, innovators and dreamers whose aspirations can shape the nation.

He noted that the Dream Centre was designed to help students embrace storytelling as a tool for inspiration, reminding them that progress often requires resilience and a willingness to learn from those who have walked the path before.

He further added that the centre’s establishment reflects the university’s dedication to providing students with resources that strengthen their academic, moral and emotional growth, describing the centre as a “gift for the future—a place where dreams can take shape”.

The Oluremi Tinubu Dream Centre building was conceptualised and donated to the University by Ooni of Ife while NITDA supplied the IT‑enabled devices used in the facility, demonstrating the combined commitment that brought the centre to life.

As the event climaxed, the crop of various stakeholders were led to tour the facility, exploring the materials available and reflecting on the messages shared during the commissioning. Their excitement reflected the belief that the Dream Centre had arrived at a critical moment in their academic journey.

Guests were left with the impression that the Senator Oluremi Tinubu Dream Centre would remain an enduring reminder that dreams become possible when commitment meets opportunity, and when institutions invest in the minds and aspirations of young people.

The commissioning ended with the shared conviction that the centre represents not just a structure, but a vision realised—one that will influence how students think, grow and pursue excellence for years to come.