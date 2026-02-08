End ethnic campaigns against Tantita Pipeline Surveillance contract – Tambou warns

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

A Niger Delta activist, Comrade Preye Tambou, has cautioned ethnic pressure groups in Delta State calling for the cancellation of the pipeline surveillance contract awarded to Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, warning that such agitations, driven by ethnic sentiments, are dangerous and counterproductive to peace and progress in the state.

Tambou, in a statement issued to journalists in Warri, Delta State on Sunday, noted that the visible gains recorded in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector since Tantita assumed responsibility for pipeline surveillance are evident to all.

He recalled that prior to Tantita’s engagement, Nigeria’s crude oil production had dropped to critically low levels, stressing that the rebound in output only began after the private security firm commenced operations.

According to him, those agitating for the cancellation of the contract on ethnic grounds should abandon what he described as a puerile and divisive posture, warning that it sets a dangerous precedent capable of deepening ethnic tensions in Delta State and beyond.

“When agitation shifts from ‘fix the system’ to ‘cancel it if I am not in charge,’ it ceases to be justice and becomes elite competition by protest. The loudest voices today are not calling for transparent bidding, independent oversight or performance audits; they are demanding cancellation or redistribution to themselves. That is not reform; it is merely replacement,” Tambou stated.

He emphasised that while criticism of public policy is legitimate, ethnic hatred is not, noting that activism loses its moral authority when it becomes a tool for ethnic rivalry, envy and the criminalisation of competence.

Tambou further argued that securing Nigeria’s oil facilities—particularly on the waterways—is a sensitive national security task awarded strictly on the basis of competence, capacity and operational reach, stressing that the Federal Government acted within its authority in awarding the contract.

He warned against proposals to fragment pipeline surveillance among communities, describing such ideas as a grave threat to national security that could lead to the proliferation of light weapons, inter-community conflicts and the collapse of coordinated intelligence efforts.

In a detailed statement titled “On Tantita, Pipeline Surveillance, Amnesty and the Intellectual Fraud Behind the ‘Collective Wealth’ Argument – Separating Emotion, Ethnicity and Entitlement from Governance, Law and Reality,” Tambou rejected claims that pipeline surveillance contracts should be treated as communal entitlements.

“Pipeline surveillance is not ‘collective wealth’; it is a Federal security contract. Oil resources are owned by the Federal Republic of Nigeria, not by ethnic groups or communities. This is settled law under the Constitution and the Petroleum Industry Act,” he said.

He explained that pipeline surveillance is a performance-based security service, not a profit-sharing arrangement or compensation scheme, adding that such contracts are earned through capacity, trust and results—not entitlement.

Tambou described the ethnic framing of the debate as a political weapon rather than a justice argument, warning that turning the issue into an Ijaw-versus-other-ethnicities narrative amounts to divide-and-loot politics.

“The outrage is selective. When other firms handled pipeline surveillance in the past, there was no ethnic hysteria or talk of collective wealth. What has changed is not the contract, but the face of the contractor,” he said.

He dismissed the idea of community-based pipeline guarding as a security nightmare, noting that pipeline vandalism is organised crime requiring centralised coordination, intelligence sharing and clear accountability.

Tambou also rejected claims that wealth display by contractors constitutes proof of corruption, insisting that allegations must be backed by verifiable, court-tested evidence rather than rumours or social media speculation.

He noted that oil theft reduction remains the key metric, adding that Nigeria’s production recovery and the disruption of illegal bunkering routes since the introduction of enhanced surveillance frameworks are verifiable indicators of progress.

Tambou concluded by calling for stronger oversight mechanisms, transparent performance reviews and structured youth employment programmes across the Niger Delta, stressing that none of these require ethnic hostility or the dismantling of a working security architecture.

He warned that criticism must be evidence-based, even-handed and free of ethnic bitterness, urging Nigeria to prioritise governance over gossip, national interest over narrow identity and institutional stability over emotional outrage.

According to him, history is unforgiving to societies that dismantle effective systems in the name of resentment, noting that the consequences of such actions are often borne by the poorest citizens.