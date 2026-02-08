Dr. Hilton Idahosa pays emotional tribute to late Uncle, Hon. Charles Idahosa

Dr. Hilton Idahosa, former gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party (Apapa faction) in the last Edo State governorship election, has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late uncle, Hon. Charles Idahosa, describing his death as a profound personal loss that goes far beyond politics.

In a reflective and emotional tribute, Dr. Idahosa stressed that he spoke first as a member of the Idahosa family before any political identity, noting that the passing of Hon. Idahosa had left a deep void within the family and the larger public space he so boldly occupied.

“My words today are not political. They are personal,” Dr. Idahosa said. “I speak as a nephew who has lost a loved one, a towering presence whose influence shaped both our family and the public sphere.”

He described the late Hon. Charles Idahosa as a fearless and principled politician, renowned for his courage, clarity of thought, and unwavering commitment to his convictions.

According to him, these qualities were emblematic of the Idahosa lineage, traits his uncle displayed consistently throughout his political career.

“He was never one to shy away from difficult conversations or principled stands,” Dr. Idahosa noted. “His political journey was driven by conviction, not convenience.”

Beyond politics, Dr. Idahosa revealed a deeply personal side of his uncle that was known mainly within the family. He described Hon. Idahosa as the “encyclopedia of the family” a living repository of their history, genealogy, and shared memories.

From family milestones to historical events, he said his uncle served as a reliable reference point, preserving stories and lessons that might otherwise have been lost.

Dr. Idahosa acknowledged that Hon. Idahosa’s strong personality often inspired robust debates and differing viewpoints, including between the two of them. However, he said these moments were intellectually enriching and offered enduring lessons in leadership, courage, and independent thinking.

“We did not always agree, but our conversations were meaningful,” he said.

“Those exchanges shaped my thinking and are memories I will carry for the rest of my life.”

He further noted that Hon. Charles Idahosa’s influence extended far beyond his family and political affiliations, earning him respect across communities for his candour, institutional knowledge, and deep understanding of Nigeria’s political landscape.

According to Dr. Idahosa, his late uncle played a key role in shaping important conversations and decisions that impacted many lives.

In concluding, Dr. Idahosa said the passing of Hon. Charles Idahosa marked the end of an era but not the end of his legacy.

“He may be gone, but his voice, his wisdom, and his imprint on our family and public life will endure,” he said.

Above all, Dr. Idahosa emphasized that Hon. Charles Idahosa would be remembered as family first, a man of strength, knowledge, and unwavering identity.

May his soul rest in perfect peace.