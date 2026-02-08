Commissioning of ‘Light Up Imo’ my gift to Imo @50, says Uzodimma

….Declares end to generator economy

The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma Friday, February 6, 2026, commissioned the first phase of the Orashi Electricity Project under the ‘Light Up Imo Project,’ describing it as a major milestone that marks the end of the generator-driven economy and the beginning of reliable power supply in the state.

Speaking at the ceremony in Owerri, Uzodimma attributed the success of the project to the Electricity Act of 2023, signed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which empowers States to invest directly in electricity generation, transmission and distribution.

He said he could not have given Imo people a better 50th anniversary gift than the commissioning of the ‘Light Up Imo Project.’

“If not for this visionary law, we would not have been here today,” the Governor said, thanking the President for also approving the transfer of the abandoned Ohaji-Egbema power plant to Imo State.

He described the project as the first phase of the ‘Light Up Imo’ initiative, executed by the State-owned Orashi Electricity Company, and said it represents Imo State’s declaration of energy sovereignty.

“Today marks our liberation from erratic power supply and the unsustainable cost of doing business,” Uzodimma said, noting, “We are moving from a generator-based economy to a productive, power-driven one.”

The Governor disclosed that the freshly commissioned project includes a 15-kilometre 33KV transmission line from Egbu to New Owerri, supported by a 45-kilometre distribution network, which will deliver stable electricity to residential and commercial areas across the Owerri axis.

He noted that unreliable power supply had for decades crippled small businesses and industries, many of which spend more on power generation than salaries.

Uzodimma who said the commissioning coincided with the 50th anniversary of Imo State, described it as a befitting gift to the people, and reaffirmed his commitment to extending uninterrupted electricity to all 27 local government areas in no time.

He urged residents to protect electricity infrastructure and pay their bills promptly to ensure sustainability, while thanking Orashi Electricity Company, contractors, the Ministry of Power and Imo residents for their support.

“It is my honour to officially commission phase one of the Light Up Imo Project,” he said, expressing optimism about the State’s economic future.

Speaking earlier, the Minister of Power, Engr. Adebayo Adelabu said the commissioning of the Orashi Electricity Project in Imo State underscores the success of Nigeria’s electricity sector reforms and the growing role of States in improving power supply.

The Minister said the project – comprising a 33KV transmission line, 11KV distribution line and a 33/11KV injection substation with 15MVA capacity – will significantly strengthen electricity supply to homes, businesses and institutions across the state.

He commended Governor Uzodimma and the Imo State Government for executing the project under the ‘Light Up Imo State Initiative,’ describing it as a bold investment in economic development.

“Reliable power supply is not just infrastructure; it is an economic enabler,” the Minister said, noting that improved electricity will boost job creation, industrial growth and commercial activity.

Adelabu explained that the project aligns with the Electricity Act of 2023, signed by President Tinubu, which decentralised the power sector and empowered States to participate in electricity generation, transmission and distribution.

“For a country as large as Nigeria, electricity delivery must be taken closer to the people,” he said, adding that the Act has also attracted over $2 billion in private sector investment since 2023.

He described Imo State as a model for other States, citing the establishment of Orashi Electricity Company Limited as evidence of effective implementation of the reforms.

The Minister also highlighted recent achievements in the power sector, including the approval of a National Integrated Electricity Policy, increased sector revenue, and plans to roll out free meters nationwide to eliminate estimated billing.

He assured Imo State of the Federal Government’s continued support and urged other States to emulate Imo’s approach to electricity development.

Contributing, the technical partners of Orashi Electricity Company Limited, Madkour Holding, through the CEO, Dr. Mustapha Madkour said the commissioning of the Orashi Injection Substation symbolises strong partnership, trust and cooperation in strengthening Imo State’s power infrastructure.

He affirmed Madkour Holding’s commitment to delivering reliable, sustainable electricity and supporting Nigeria’s power sector reforms through collaboration with Federal and State institutions.

Earlier, in his welcome remarks, the Commissioner for Power and Electrification, Engr. Nwabueze Oguchienti, expressed gratitude to Governor Uzodimma for involving the Ministry in the ‘Light Up Imo Project.’

He commended the Governor’s vision and leadership, while confirming that the Orashi Injection Substation under Phase 1 was ready for commissioning.

