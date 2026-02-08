Circumcised to Death: The Hidden Cost of FGM

Chris Eboh

A harmful traditional practice continues to claim lives in parts of Edo State, with the latest victim recorded in Imeke village, Uzairue Clan, Etsako West Local Government Area. The Abu Okpokpo Osilama family is mourning the death of their 29-year-old daughter, Omoze Theresa Osilama, who died after being forced to undergo female genital mutilation (FGM).

According to community sources, Omoze Theresa was circumcised under intense pressure rooted in long-standing tradition. Shortly after the procedure, she developed severe complications. With no access to proper medical care, her condition deteriorated, leading to her death. The incident has cast a pall over Imeke, though most residents have chosen silence.

Residents say the death of Omoze Theresa Osilama is part of a recurring pattern in Imeke and neighbouring communities within the Uzairue Clan. Over the years, several girls and women are said to have suffered severe complications after undergoing circumcision, with some reportedly losing their lives. These incidents were quietly handled within families, often buried alongside the victims, as cultural loyalty and fear of stigma discouraged open discussion or public reporting.

FGM in the community is often carried out under coercion, with young girls and their families pressured to comply. Refusal is widely believed to invite misfortune, not just on the family, but on the entire community. Some residents say families who resist are accused of provoking curses, angering ancestors, or endangering communal wellbeing.

This tradition persists throughout a woman’s life—from birth, through marriage, until she is about to have her first child. Residents explained that before a woman delivers her first child, she must be circumcised. Failure to comply is believed to invite misfortune during childbirth and bring spiritual consequences upon the family and community.

As a result, families who attempt to hide their daughters or delay the process are sometimes traced, monitored, and intimidated. In extreme cases, community members allege that such families have faced attacks, threats, or forceful intervention to compel compliance. These actions, residents say, are carried out to “protect tradition” and prevent perceived spiritual consequences.

A few educated residents who oppose the practice say resistance is difficult because most men and elders openly support it. They argue that circumcision curbs promiscuity in young women, ensures marital fidelity, and preserves marriages. Critics within the community insist this justification masks deeper, selfish interests aimed at controlling women’s bodies and choices.

“One is forced to submit,” said a resident who spoke on condition of anonymity. “If a family refuses, they are accused of raising immoral daughters or bringing calamity. The pressure is unbearable, especially from elders and male relatives who insist it must be done.”

Another community member added: “They say it will protect marriage and the community, but what we are seeing is death and lifelong trauma. Omoze Theresa’s case is not new here. It has happened before, and people pretend it is normal.”

Female genital mutilation involves the partial or total removal of external female genitalia for non-medical reasons. Medical experts warn that the practice exposes women to excessive bleeding, infection, infertility, complications during childbirth, psychological trauma, and death.

Despite the gravity of the situation, residents say incidents are rarely reported openly. When reports are made, they are often done anonymously, driven by fear of retaliation from family members, elders, and influential figures within the community.

The death of Omoze Theresa Osilama has once again drawn attention to the dangers of allowing tradition, fear, and superstition to override basic human dignity and health. While silence still dominates Imeke, a small number of voices continue to call for awareness and an end to practices they describe as harmful, coercive, and deadly.

As long as belief, pressure, and intimidation continue to shield the practice, critics warn that more families may be forced to bury their daughters in the name of tradition.