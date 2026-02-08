ANAMBRA MEANS BUSINESS: NO TURNING BACK ON MONDAYS!

By Christian ABURIME

Last Monday, we witnessed something historic and phenomenal in Anambra. For the first time in over five years, the heartbeat of commerce in Onitsha Main Market recovered its pulse strongly on a Monday. The streets came alive, the shops were open, traders and customers did their normal business, and the air carried not the silence of fear, but the vibrant sound of a new dawn in progress.

Taking the bulls by the horns, Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo himself walked among the people, talked freely with them, and shopped in the market like any other customer. That day was not a one-off event; it was the foundation of our new normal. Tomorrow, monday, we must build upon it.

The call now goes out to every market, from Nkwo Nnewi to Eke Awka, from Ose to Ogbogwu and everywhere else across Anambra: Open your business doors. Let your goods be seen. Let your enterprise shine. To the customers and patrons, the lifeblood of our economy: Go out with confidence. Your presence is the fuel for this revival.

The collective courage we displayed last week must become our collective habit this week and every week thereafter, and forever.

Let there be no doubt in anyone: the security arrangement standing guard is robust, vigilant, and unflinching, even if you don’t immediately notice it. The combined forces of the state police, the joint task force, and the Agunechemba vigilantes under the Udo Ga Chi mandate are deployed not as a mere reaction, but as a permanent shield around our markets. Last week’s peaceful, bustling activity was the ultimate proof of the concept that our environment is secure. The fear that once held us hostage has been dismantled by decisive action and visible, reassuring presence put in place by Governor Soludo

Ndi Anambra, don’t listen to any hearsay, rumours, or whispers of fear by saboteurs because to persist in the old ways is to choose self-inflicted decline. Our legendary commercial spirit, the very identity that built cities and sustained generations, cannot remain locked away perpetually. Every Monday opened is a Monday of reclaimed revenue, restored livelihoods, and renewed hope. It is a direct investment in our children’s schools, our roads, and our future. The prosperity of Ndi Anambra is inextricably linked to the vitality of our markets, our businesses every weekday.

On his part, Governor Soludo has demonstrated unparalleled commitment and courage, staking his own reputation to prove our collective security. He has shown us the path and shone light on the way. Now, it is our turn to keep walking it, permanently. Let tomorrow, Monday, be a day we amplify last week’s success. Let us flood our markets with the indomitable spirit of Ndi Anambra. Let us show ourselves, the region, the skeptics, and the nation that we are not just open for business, but that we are the masters of our own destiny.

Yes, come out. Open up. Buy and sell. The time for hesitation is over. The season of recovery, growth, progress and prosperity is now. No turning back on Monday business. No more sitting at home romancing fear and poverty. We are standing up in the marketplace for good!