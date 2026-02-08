Anambra: Foundation pays JAMB form fees for 500 indigent students

…parties woo foundation

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

No fewer than 500 indigent students have benefited from the kind gesture of Eric Anyamene Foundation across Idemili North and South Federal constituency, Anambra state, as they have their JAMB forms fees paid for by the foundation.

Making this disclosure to Urban Community Voters group, Obosi, when it stormed the Obosi residence of the founder of the foundation, Engr. Eric Nnamdi Anyamene, the beneficiary, explained further that he has in mind of extending the number of students to 800 and 1000 within the year.

His words, “We started this year JAMB by paying for 500 students’ forms fees across Idemili North and South.

Anyone who scores highest and gets admission will be placed on scholarship. I will pay the school fees, that is what we do.

“If you score the highest you will not bother your parents because once you are the best student, I pay your school fees.

Presently I have 20 students on scholarship, those who scored highest and got admitted. If you study hard , score the highest and get admission, I pay for your school fees.

“Today we want to pay for up to 800 students and we are hoping to pay for 1000 this year.

I don’t know those giving the forms but I have paid for them,” he disclosed.

Anyamene who during the Christmas and New year celebrations, provided palliatives that included bags of rice, to constituents, installed street solar lights, worked on some roads and is currently tackling errosion menace in Obosi, lamented that some politicians have laid claim to street lights installed by Energy Commission of Nigeria, (a Federal Government palastatal).

He urged the electorate to always ask their Representatives questions on their achievements and to recall those that are not quality representatives adding that most of them pocket the #1billion constituency budget meant for the infrastructural development of their constituencies.

He advised the electorate to start now to change the narrative as 2027 is close stressing that two reasons cause lack of development and named them to include, voting selfish politicians and incompetent ones into office.

“If we plan better there is hope for development. Ask for periodic account of stewardship, may be after 100 days in office.

We have laws and the law has a provision for non performers. You petition ICPC if one embezzles the constituency fund or is not performing,” he stated.

In his response, the leader of the Urban Community Voters, Chief Uzoma Ubaoha, commended Eric for coming to the rescue of indigent students and residents of Idemili North and South constituency and urged him not to relent in his efforts.

Ubaoha pledged that the voters will always urge people like Anyamene not to abandon his good intension to the people in the area stating that he is God-sent to rescue the people from the hands of selfish politicians.

In a similar development different political parties were said to have inundated the residence of Anyamene to woo him to join their parties having seen the massive support he gains from the residents of the area.

Funny enough Anyamene has not indicated the party he will join for now adding that his interest is provision of infrastructure to the people as the politicians, both past and present failed the people.

“I am a technocrate, I have been in government and have been in Nigeria for about 13 years now. I was in America and I still have my house there.

I am a graduate of University of Portharcourt. I established the foundation to assist, to better the welfare of the people,” he disclosed further.