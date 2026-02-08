Adeleke calls for stronger civil service to drive south-west development

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has called for the strengthening of the civil service across the South-West as a critical pathway to sustainable development, effective governance, and regional progress.

Adeleke, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye made the call on Saturday in Osogbo while delivering an address at the 10th Quarterly General Meeting of the Association of Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries (ARHOSPS), South-West, held at the Adolak Event Centre.

He stressed that development does not occur by chance but driven by sound policies, efficient institutions, and disciplined implementation, hence the need for a functional and professional civil service.

According to him, the focus of this meeting on civil service management and good governance speaks directly to the development challenges and opportunities before us. Development does not occur by chance. It is driven by sound policies, efficient institutions and disciplined implementation. At the heart of all these is the civil service.

“The South West cannot achieve its full potential without a civil service that is professional, ethical, innovative and people-centred. Many of you gathered here today were central to building these foundations during your years in office. Your experiences shaped systems that continue to serve our people across the region.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman ARHOSPS, Chief A. F Olatayo, reiterated the association’s commitment to the continued advancement of the civil service and the South-West region at large.

He emphasised that the association was established not only to cater for the welfare of its members but also to contribute meaningfully to the continuous growth and development of the Osun State Civil Service.

He said, “the Osun State Association of Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries came into existence on 21st May, 2009 with the primary objective of promoting the welfare of its members and advancing the continuous growth and development of the Osun State civil service which is the immediate constituency of all members of the Association.”

He however, commended the Osun State government for maintaining cordial relationships with the association, noting that collaboration between serving and retired public officers remains vital for effective governance and sustainable development.