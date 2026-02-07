Youth training key to Nigeria’s Energy Security- PTI Chief

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Stakeholders at the just-concluded 2026 Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) emphasized the importance of human capital and skills development in driving Nigeria’s oil, gas, and energy transition agenda.

The summit’s sub-theme, “Talent, Leadership and Narrative for Nigeria and Africa’s 2050 Energy Goals,” highlighted the need for industry-aligned training, youth development, and academia-industry collaboration.

Dr. Samuel Onoji, Principal/Chief Executive, Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), traced PTI’s origins to Nigeria’s early oil boom era, stating that the institute was established to address the dominance of expatriates in the sector.

As a panellist, Dr. Onoja said PTI has trained over 50,000 technicians, technologists, and professionals, many of whom occupy key positions in Nigeria’s energy industry, he said.

Onoji emphasized the importance of youth training for energy security, particularly as Africa embraces natural gas as a transition fuel.

He explained that PTI’s training infrastructure includes a functional drilling rig, advanced drilling simulators, and specialised academies, as well as international collaborations.

On her part, Ms. Sophia Mbakwe, Executive Vice President, Business Services, NNPC Ltd., stated that NNPC’s talent strategy is aligned with its commercial mandate under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). The company blends experienced professionals with young talent through a “build, buy, and borrow” strategy, developing internal capabilities and hiring targeted expertise.

Mbakwe highlighted the importance of soft skills, including commercial acumen, negotiation, communication, emotional intelligence, and adaptability, in a volatile global energy landscape. Talent development is embedded in NNPC’s performance management framework, making people strategy a key driver of profitability, sustainability, and investment attraction.

Also speaking as a Panellist, Dr. Yetunde Aladeitan, National Chairman of NIPeTE and Associate Professor at the University of Abuja, identified funding constraints, policy fragmentation, and curriculum misalignment as major gaps undermining Nigeria’s research-to-industry pipeline.

She advocated for structured collaboration among students, supervisors, and industry professionals to ensure research outputs solve real-world problems and deliver economic value.

The speakers agreed that Nigeria’s energy future depends on deliberate investment in people, from technical training and commercial skills to policy reform and collaborative research.

