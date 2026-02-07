World Crafts Council honours Otunba Olusegun Runsewe

Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, the immediate past Director- General of the National Council For Arts and Culture (NCAC) has emerged The Icon of Crafts, Culture and Hospitality in Africa.

The eminent award was conferred on Runsewe by the World Crafts Council during the second World Crafts Forum held in the city of Kuwait from February 1st to 3rd, 2026.

According to the council, the honour was in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the development of arts, culture and the creative industry.

In the award letter signed by the President of the Council AISBL (International), Sa’ad al-Qaddumi, the Council commended Runsewe for his “unwavering commitment to the preservation, promotion and sustainability of the handicraft” as well as his commitment to empowering crafts communities in Africa.

The Council noted that Runsewe’s commitment to the development and promotion of arts and handicrafts align strongly with the mission and objectives of the World Craft Council.

The letter further stated that “ln recognition of your remarkable contribution and steadfast commitment to the advancement of crafts,the World Crafts Council is pleased to express its appreciation through the presentation of a commemorative plaque.”

The plaque, according to the award letter, is a formal and symbolic acknowledgement of Runsewe’s commendable role in promoting icons of craft, culture and hospitality in Africa and globally, as well as his invaluable support towards the preservation of handicrafts and the empowerment of crafts communities.”

The plaque stands as a testament to the World Crafts Council’s deep respect for Runsewe’s leadership vision and enduring dedication to cultural heritage, the letter stated.

The World Craft Forum, ( Kuwait 2026) with the theme “Craft ln The Creative Economy” brought together international crafts leaders, artisans, and policy makers to discuss the role of crafts in modern society, focusing on sustainability, heritage and resilience.

