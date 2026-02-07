Wike dares to sack officials over poor waste mgt

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr Nyesom Wike, has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the inadequate waste management in satellite towns, threatening severe consequences if the situation doesn’t improve.

His warning comes after inspecting road projects in Karshi, Orozo, and Bwari, where he was particularly appalled by the massive refuse dump along the Orozo-Karshi road.

Wike has given those responsible until Monday to clear the waste, stating that failure to comply will result in termination of appointments. “If I still see this refuse, your job will be terminated. This is unacceptable and embarrassing,” he emphasized.

“If by Monday I see continued negligence or refusal to comply with performance standards, I will not hesitate to terminate the appointment of those responsible.

“Development cannot be compromised. If there is refuse management or operational failure in Karshi or Bwari, come Monday, those accountable will be held responsible. We will not tolerate practices that delay progress. Accountability is central to what we are doing.”

The minister stressed that infrastructure development and environmental sanitation must go hand-in-hand, and operational failures won’t be tolerated.

He directed the FCT Satellite Towns Development Department Coordinator, Abdulkadir Zulkiflu, to ensure full compliance with the directive.

Wike also highlighted waste management as a major challenge facing the capital city, citing insincerity and lack of capacity from previous service providers. He assured residents that all refuse would be evacuated to restore environmental cleanliness.

The long-abandoned Apo-Karshi Road has been revived after the contract was rescinded from a previous contractor and re-awarded to SCC Construction Company, the Minister said.

“Because of the importance of that road, we couldn’t wait any longer. The contract was rescinded and re-awarded, and work has begun in earnest,” he said.

Wike also spotlighted the Bwari-Kubwa Road, a 16/17 kilometre stretch expected to ease traffic and create economic opportunities for communities along the corridor.

He noted the road was “a critical structural development that will boost economic activity between Bwari and Kubwa.”

The road is scheduled for completion by May 3, while other major road projects across Satellite Towns are expected to be delivered before the end of the year.

He added that landscaping and environmental improvements in Karshi and surrounding communities would also be completed this year as part of broader urban renewal efforts.

“People who have never experienced proper road infrastructure before are now seeing real change,” he said, stressing that the projects align with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2