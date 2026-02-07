February 7, 2026
Trending now

NBA condemns corruption in Nigeria judiciary system, says it’s a menace to…

Ohanaeze raises alarm over fake ‘Call to Arms’

GMCN Leaders urge members to exercise restraint ahead of 22nd February reconciliation…

Ohanaeze raises alarm over fake ‘Call to Arms,’ distances Mbata from viral…

Special Health- Care, Hospital , Health Institution, defend their 2026 budget before…

Plateau anti-human trafficking taskforce nabs 184 suspects 

Insecurity: Catholic Bishops decry worsening situation in the North

Anambra community PG, Okoye assassinated

Wike dares to sack officials over poor waste mgt

Gov accuses of imposing unqualified brother as University VC

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Special Health- Care, Hospital , Health Institution, defend their 2026 budget before Committee in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0106

L-R… Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Specialty Healthcare, Hon Ali  Shettima, Chairman of the Committee, Dr. Alex Egbonna, and member of the Committee, Hon Ahmed Saba, during the Special Health-Care, Hospital and Health Institution, defend their  2026 budget, before the  Committee, held at the National Assembly in Abuja…PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Thanksgiving Services to mark 2025 NUJ FCT Council Press Week in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Hon Okezie Kalu delivered remarks at constitution review Legislative Dialogue on Nat’l Security in Abuja

Peter Anayo

University of Lagos set to Commission State of the Art Research Center

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO