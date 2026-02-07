Plateau anti-human trafficking taskforce nabs 184 suspects 

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

The Plateau State Taskforce on Anti-Human Trafficking has executed a successful raid, rescuing vulnerable citizens and arresting 184 suspects involved in human trafficking and child exploitation.

Hon. Attorney-General and commissioner for Justice, Philemon Daffi Esq who doubled as the chairman Plateau State taskforce on anti-human trafficking, while speaking to newsmen on Saturday in Jos, stated that the operation marks a turning point in the state’s battle against modern-day slavery.

Daffi confirmed the operation was conducted last night Friday and towards the early hours of today being Saturday 7th February, 2026.

“This victory was not a product of chance or mere luck. It was the culmination of rigorous learning and the strategic application of data.

“We have spent the last several months meticulously auditing our previous operations, identifying where our strategies were brittle and where traffickers found gaps to exploit”, he noted.

He further reiterates that the taskforce has issued a standing directive of zero tolerance to Human trafficking and child exploitation.

“Our intent is clear: we will continue to track the perpetrators; make arrests and prosecute accordingly.

We will apply the full wrath of the law. If anyone is caught patronizing a minor, the law will not offer you a fine or a slap on the wrist; we are applying the full scale of justice.

“Properties found complicit in human trafficking will be shut down, assets seized, and structures demolished.

“Perpetrators, including family members and parents, will face full prosecution under the law.”

Daffi also said the taskforce is developing capabilities for victim rehabilitation and support, adding that they are growing faster and more sophisticated, and perpetrators will be caught and prosecuted.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2