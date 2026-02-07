Ohanaeze raises alarm over fake ‘Call to Arms’

….Demands probe into inciting social media post

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has firmly debunked a viral social media post falsely attributed to its President General, Senator Azuta Mbata, describing the claim as a dangerous fabrication deliberately crafted to incite fear and violence.

In a strongly worded rebuttal, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation condemned the circulation of what it called a “false, malicious and incendiary” message presented under a misleading “Breaking” headline.

The fake post alleged that the Ohanaeze President General had issued an “urgent call to arms,” urging Igbo men to acquire weapons in anticipation of an imminent war.

Reacting to the development, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr. Ezechi Chukwu, categorically dismissed the report as a complete falsehood.

“Let it be stated clearly, categorically and without any equivocation that Senator Azuta Mbata, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, never made such infernal statements, never issued any call to arms, and never authorised any such publication,” Chukwu said.

He described the narrative as “reckless, dangerous and criminal,” warning that it was deliberately designed to provoke violence, stoke fear and falsely portray Ndigbo as promoters of lawlessness.

According to him, Senator Mbata is a respected elder statesman whose leadership and advocacy have consistently been rooted in peaceful engagement, constitutionalism, justice and fairness.

“By character, record and conviction, Senator Azuta Mbata cannot be associated with calls for violence, illegal arms acquisition or the breakdown of law and order,” Chukwu added.

Reaffirming the group’s long-standing stance, Ohanaeze stressed that it remains a responsible socio-cultural organisation committed to dialogue, unity and peaceful coexistence within Nigeria.

“Neither the President General nor Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide can be a party to this violent propaganda and deliberate falsehood aimed at destabilising the polity,” the statement said.

Ohanaeze also called on relevant security agencies to urgently investigate the source of the fabricated post and prosecute those responsible, warning that such actions pose a serious threat to public peace, national security and inter-ethnic harmony.

Chukwu urged members of the public to completely disregard the fake story, describing it as a calculated attempt to malign the leadership and integrity of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

“The purveyors of this lie are enemies of Ndigbo and enemies of Nigeria,” he said.

