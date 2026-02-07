February 7, 2026
Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Ohanaeze raises alarm over fake ‘Call to Arms,’ distances Mbata from viral inciting post

by Peter Anayo083

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has issued a strong rebuttal of a viral social media post falsely attributed to its President General, Senator Azuta Mbata, describing it as a dangerous fabrication deliberately crafted to incite violence and destabilise the country.

In a statement issued on Friday, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation condemned the circulation of a purported “BREAKING” message which claimed that Mbata had issued an “urgent call to arms,” allegedly urging Igbo youths aged 18 and above to acquire weapons in anticipation of an imminent war.

Ohanaeze categorically denied the claim, stressing that the President General neither made such statements nor authorised any publication suggesting violence or illegal arms acquisition.

“The story is false, malicious and incendiary. Senator Azuta Mbata never made such statements and never issued any call to arms,” the organisation stated, adding that the viral post did not emanate from any recognised communication channel of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

The group described the publication as reckless, criminal and capable of provoking fear, ethnic tension and a breakdown of law and order, warning that it portrayed Ndigbo in a false light as promoters of violence and lawlessness.

According to Ohanaeze, Mbata is a respected elder statesman and nationalist whose leadership and advocacy for the Igbo people have consistently been anchored on peaceful engagement, constitutionalism, justice and fairness.

“By character, conviction and public record, Senator Mbata cannot be associated with violence, illegal arms procurement or any action capable of undermining national security,” the statement added.

Reaffirming its commitment to peace, dialogue and unity, Ohanaeze stressed that it remains a responsible socio-cultural organisation dedicated to peaceful coexistence within Nigeria and would not lend itself to any form of violent propaganda.

The organisation called on relevant security agencies to urgently investigate the source of the fabricated post and bring its authors to justice, noting that their actions constitute a serious threat to public peace, inter-ethnic harmony and national stability.

Ohanaeze also urged members of the public to disregard the viral message, describing it as a deliberate attempt to mislead the unsuspecting and malign the leadership and integrity of the organisation.

“The purveyors of this falsehood are enemies of Ndigbo and enemies of Nigeria,” the statement concluded.

The statement was signed by the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr. Ezechi Chukwu.

 

