NBA condemns corruption in Nigeria judiciary system, says it’s a menace to democracy, social justice

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Nigeria Bar Association, NBA has frowned at the perceived corruption in the Nigeria judiciary system, which if not curbed, will rock democracy and social justice in the country.

It is because many Nigerians believe that the judiciary has been eroded by corruption, that is why many have lost confidence and trust in the judiciary which is believed to be last hope of the common man.

President of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Mazi Afam Osigwe painted the murky picture in a keynote address he delivered in Enugu on Friday at the 17th Memorial Lecture of Raph Opara, organised by the National Association of Seadogs, NAS.

Speaking on the topic: “Judicial Corruption in Nigeria: A Menace to Democracy and Social Justice, Osigwe said that to buy back Nigerians trust in the judiciary, a drastic action has to be taken which includes how judges are selected and possible punishment being meted on erring judges among others.

He noted that several instances of judicial misconduct have made Nigerians to conclude that the judiciary is for sale and to the highest bidder, a situation that jeopardizes virtually everything in the country.

“This topic is most apposite because many Nigerians have steadily lost confidence in the judicial system as it has been widely perceived as being riddled with corruption, inconsistency, and undue influence.

“Judicial corruption is a significant social malaise in Nigeria, affecting the judiciary, governance, and economic development. It erodes public trust in the legal system, leading to a culture of impunity and disillusionment among citizens.

The judiciary, which ought to be the last hope of the common person, is increasingly seen as an arena where justice can be delayed, manipulated, or outrightly purchased by the highest bidder.

“This perception has not arisen in a vacuum; it is rooted in repeated instances and patterns of judicial misconduct that have played out in the public eye. This highlights the pervasive impact of judicial corruption on societal structures and the moral foundation of society.

The legal luminary who believed that the situation could be redressed therefore called on all and sundry to do something to that regard, adding that religious and traditional institutions should lend hand to sanitise the society.

“Religious organisations and traditional institutions also have a crucial role to play. They should equally carry out and sustain rigorous public enlightenment campaign against economic and financial crimes within and outside Nigeria.

“They should neither give a place of honour to individuals whose wealth are of doubtful origin nor confer them with titles. They should speak out and condemn corruption and corrupt practices.

“They should not celebrate those who have plundered our national resources. They must ensure that they are given a place of dishonour in their organisations or institutions.

“The traditional institutions and religious organisations must not only declare zero tolerance from corruption, but they must also indeed uphold lifestyles that attest to that. They must be shining examples of the standard expected of a society that wants to eliminate corruption.

“They must also refuse donations from persons whose lifestyle cannot be attributed to their legitimate income.This fight must continue relentlessly, transparently, and without compromise.”

The NBA posited that in the fight against corruption in the judiciary and the society, and to save democracy, the bar and the bench must lend a helping hand.

“Judicial corruption is not merely a legal problem; it is a moral crisis and a democratic emergency. The survival of our democracy and the promise of social justice depend on the courage, integrity, and collective resolve of the Bar and the Bench. History will judge us not by our eloquence, but by our willingness to act.

“The War against Judicial Corruption is an enduring obligation that demands vigilance, courage, and collective resolve from the Bar, the Bench, and all stakeholders in the justice sector, including the Citizens.

“The credibility of our democracy, the protection of fundamental rights, and the attainment of social justice depend on an incorruptible judiciary that commands public trust. We must therefore remain unwavering in our determination to cleanse the temple of justice, restore faith in the rule of law, and ensure that justice in Nigeria is not only done, but manifestly seen to be done.

Lamenting the extent of damage done to the judiciary system in Nigeria, Osigwe posited that unless the rule of law is maintained and judges held accountable, democracy and governance will be affected.

“Surveys and citizen reports continue to show that a significant majority of Nigerians believe justice is for sale, especially in high-stakes political, electoral, and economic cases. In the light of these disturbing realities, it is evident that judicial corruption in Nigeria is no longer a matter of isolated misconduct but a deep-seated systemic challenge that threatens public confidence in the administration of justice.

“Democracy thrives on the rule of law. Elections, governance, accountability, and the peaceful resolution of disputes all depend on an independent and incorruptible judiciary. Judicial corruption is therefore a direct and insidious threat to democracy.

“When courts become instruments for shielding the corrupt or punishing political opponents, elections lose meaning, governance becomes arbitrary, and the social contract fractures. Citizens lose faith not only in judges but in the entire system of government,” he laments.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2