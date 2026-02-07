Insecurity: Catholic Bishops decry worsening situation in the North

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The Catholic Bishops of Northern Nigeria have decried the continued worsening insecurity in most parts of Northern Nigeria and are calling on relevant authorities to expedite actions to cut the trend before the region is thrown into total chaos and anarchy.

This is contained in a communique issued at the end of the inter-provincial meeting of the Catholic Bishops of Northern Nigeria that was held in Kaduna.

The group noted that the region is richly blessed with enormous potential in agriculture and solid minerals but the wave of unchecked security challenges has left the region largely impoverished and grossly underdeveloped.

They raised alarm over the crashing of food prices without measures to check the prices of farm inputs, as it could lead to more farmers abandoning their farms and ultimately worsening food shortages.

“We, the Catholic Bishops of Kaduna, Abuja and Jos Ecclesiastical Provinces, following our annual meeting held at the Secretariat of the Catholic Archdiocese of Kaduna from 27 – 29 January 2026, and having prayerfully reflected on the social, economic, and moral realities confronting our nation, wish to issue the following communique:

“Although Northern Nigeria is not endowed with oil wells as found in some parts of the country, Divine Providence has richly blessed the region with vast and fertile agricultural land.

If properly harnessed through sound policies, adequate security, and sustained support for farmers, this potential can significantly contribute to national food security and economic stability.

As the Psalmist declares, “The earth has yielded its harvest; God, our God, has blessed us” (Psalm 67:6). Yet, blessings neglected soon become wasted opportunities.

“Agriculture must therefore be treated not merely as an economic sector, but as a moral responsibility linked to the dignity of labour, rural survival, and the common good.

Policies in this sector must be guided by justice, equity, and inclusion, lest abundance give way to scarcity (cf. Isaiah 5:8).

“At the same time, we express grave concern over the worsening security situation, especially in Northern Nigeria.

The persistent incidents of kidnapping for ransom, killings of innocent citizens, invasion and occupation of farming communities, and widespread displacements have created fear, trauma, and deep uncertainty among our people.

Farmlands meant to sustain life have increasingly become places of danger, forcing many farmers to abandon their means of livelihood and thereby worsening hunger and poverty.

A society cannot flourish where human life is continually threatened. We therefore call on all tiers of government and security agencies to intensify efforts towards the protection of lives and property, for peace can only endure where justice is upheld (cf. Isaiah 32:17).

“In addressing food insecurity, we acknowledge the government’s intention to reduce the burden of hunger through the lowering of food prices.

Such concern reflects the biblical injunction: “You shall not harden your heart or close your hand against your poor brother” (Deuteronomy 15:7).

However, we observe with concern that this policy has produced unintended hardships for farmers. While food prices have declined, the costs of fertilizers, herbicides, seedlings, fuel, and other farm inputs remain excessively high.

As a result, many farmers are unable to earn sufficient income to meet essential obligations such as education, healthcare, and family sustenance.

As Scripture affirms, “the labourer deserves his wages” (Luke 10:7); when those who feed the nation cannot benefit from their labour, discouragement and deeper poverty follow.

“Despite repeated policy commitments by successive administrations to transform agriculture, tangible results remain limited.

Access to modern machinery and affordable credit facilities continues to be constrained by administrative bottlenecks and collateral requirements.

Information on modern farming methods and global best practices often fail to reach rural communities in good time, while agricultural extension services remain weak due to inadequate motivation and institutional support.

We therefore urge a comprehensive and coordinated review of agricultural policies to ensure sustainability, accessibility, and fairness, especially for small-scale farmers.

“We further reaffirm our conviction that education remains the foundation of any meaningful and lasting national development.

Scripture exhorts us, “Train up a child in the way he should go” (Proverbs 22:6). It is, therefore, with deep concern that we recall the closure of schools in some states during the last Ramadan period.

The strong reactions that followed reflected widespread anxiety over the disruption of children’s learning and formation.

At a time when educational indicators in Northern Nigeria already reveal serious challenges, policies that interrupt academic activities risk further disadvantage to an entire generation.

Rather than suspending learning, greater investment should be directed toward improving educational quality, infrastructure, and inclusivity.

As the Word of God warns, “My people perish for lack of knowledge” (Hosea 4:6). Educational policies must therefore be guided by wisdom, dialogue, and the overriding principle of the common good.

“We also recognize the growing importance of communication and information technology in shaping contemporary society.

When properly used, digital platforms can promote education, participation, and national cohesion.

Yet, we express concern over the increasing spread of misinformation and false narratives through social media and other digital channels, often fueling division and mistrust.

We therefore urge all citizens and media practitioners to exercise responsibility, discernment, and ethical restraint, remembering the apostolic counsel.

“Despite the many challenges confronting our nation, we remain firmly anchored in hope.

Our hope is sustained by faith in God, confidence in the resilience of our people, and belief in the possibility of renewed commitment to justice, truth, and the dignity of every human person.

As the Prophet assures us, “Those who hope in the Lord shall renew their strength” (Isaiah 40:31). We therefore call on all leaders and citizens to work together in sincerity and dialogue for the healing, rebuilding, and future of our nation, trusting that with God’s guidance and collective responsibility, Nigeria can yet experience peace, unity, and sustainable development”.

