Gov accuses of imposing unqualified brother as University VC

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

A potential academic showdown is brewing at the Federal University Wukari (FUW) in Taraba State, as a coalition of education advocates, Concerned Persons with Education Interest, has lodged a complaint with the Federal Ministry of Education.

The group alleges that Governor Agbu Kefas is pushing to install his brother, Dr. Benjamin Kefas, as the university’s next Vice-Chancellor, citing concerns over the candidate’s alleged lack of qualifications and academic merit.

The petition, spearheaded by Comrade Bulus Zakari, claims the governor is attempting to manipulate the appointment process for personal gain

According to the petitioners, there is no record indicating that the governor’s brother attained the rank of professor within the university system, a key requirement for appointment as Vice-Chancellor.

“Recent events surrounding the ongoing selection process have raised serious concerns among stakeholders as there are growing fears that external political influence, particularly from the State Governor, Agbu Kefas, may be affecting the integrity of the process, as allegations are riff that efforts are being made to influence the selection in favour of his brother, Dr. Benjamin Ate Kefas,” Zakari alleged.

The petition further examined Kefas’ academic background, stating that he holds degrees in pharmacy, including a B.Pharm, MSc, and PhD, obtained from Ahmadu Bello University, Nigeria, and Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Belgium.

They acknowledged that he is a research scientist, educator, and writer who has served as an Assistant Professor of Neuro-oncology at the University of Virginia, with experience in scientific research, curriculum development, and project management.

“Our concern is not directed at any individual on personal grounds, but rather at ensuring that the appointment process remains transparent, competitive, merit-based, and compliant with the statutory requirements guiding the appointment of Vice Chancellors in federal universities.

“The Vice-Chancellor position requires the attainment of the rank of professor with at least 10 years of experience, proven integrity, and high administrative ability, among other qualifications clearly specified in university regulations and guidelines issued by the Federal Government,” they said.

The group insisted that available records do not show that he holds a full professorship, adding that while Benjamin Ate Kefas is listed as an Assistant Professor in Neurology at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, there is no evidence he has served as a Head of Department, Dean, or Director within a university system.

The petitioners claimed that Benjamin Kefas is not a professor and has never held academic leadership positions such as Head of Department, Dean of Faculty, or Director in any university.

The group further alleged that the process for appointing the next Vice-Chancellor had been compromised, claiming that out of about 40 applicants, 36 were screened out, leaving only four candidates, three reportedly from Taraba State and one from Adamawa State, raising concerns about fairness and transparency in the selection process.

They therefore called on the Federal Government to intervene to safeguard the integrity of the university and prevent what they described as a brewing industrial crisis.

“We therefore respectfully urge the Federal Ministry of Education, as supervisory authority over federal universities, to intervene promptly and ensure that the ongoing appointment process adheres strictly to the University, Miscellaneous Provisions, Act 1993 and its amendments, also known as the Universities Autonomy Act.

“Specifically, we request the Ministry to: Conduct an independent review of the selection and screening process to ensure fairness, transparency, and compliance with statutory requirements.

“Verify that all shortlisted candidates meet the academic and administrative qualifications prescribed for the office of Vice-Chancellor.

“Ensure that no external political influence compromises the autonomy of the university governing council or the integrity of the appointment process.

“Reassure staff, students, and stakeholders through transparent communication that merit and due process will determine the final selection.

“Take necessary corrective measures should any procedural irregularities or undue influences be established,” the petition read.

