GMCN Leaders urge members to exercise restraint ahead of 22nd February reconciliation service

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The leadership of the Global Methodist Church in Nigeria has called on its members to exercise restraint, following the proposed reconciliation service of the United Methodist Church in Nigeria (UMCN), scheduled to take place at Jatutu Memorial Cathedral Magami on 22nd February 2026.

A statement signed and issued to Journalists in Jalingo by Rev Ezekiel Ibrahim, Director of Communication of the Global Methodist Church in Nigeria, urged members to remain calm, prayerful, and law-abiding. The statement reads in part,

“It is important to state clearly that the said reconciliation service has no connection whatsoever with the Executive Order issued in August 2024 by His Excellency, Dr. Agbu Kefas, the Executive Governor of Taraba State, concerning the closure of GMCN and UMCN churches across the state.

“Furthermore, contrary to misleading reports being circulated by some conflict entrepreneurs, no official communication has indicated Jatutu Memorial Cathedral as the venue for the reconciliation service.

“These false narratives are capable of inflaming tensions and causing avoidable civil unrest within the Christian community in Taraba State, and they should be firmly disregarded.

The statement also reminded Members that there is an existing court order issued by the Jalingo Upper Area Court between Rev Philip Audu of GMCN Jatutu Memorial Cathedral Vs Rev Ande Emmanuel of the UMCN which restrains all concerned parties from operating or holding activities at Jatutu Memorial Cathedral pending the determination of that suit.

“The Global Methodist Church in Nigeria remains committed to the rule of law and will continue to respect all lawful directives and judicial pronouncements.

“We therefore call on all GMCN members to exercise restraint, avoid the spread of unverified information, and continue to uphold peace as responsible citizens and faithful Christians.

“The Church will duly communicate any verified updates or further directives as received from His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Taraba State, including other appropriate authorities.

The statement further urged members to continue to pray for peace, unity, and wisdom for all leaders and stakeholders as it awaits further guidance.

Recall that in his facebook page, the Bishop of the United Methodist Church in Nigeria UMCN, Bishop Ande Emmanuel, said that the Executive Governor of Taraba State has given his approval for the resumption of worship services in United Methodist Churches, effective February 22nd, 2026, adding that a special thanksgiving service, emphasizing unity and peace, is scheduled at the Jatutu Memorial Cathedral, Magami Jalingo, which the Governor Kefas Agbu, is expected to participate in.

