Anambra community PG, Okoye assassinated

Peter Anayo

 

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

 

The President General, PG, Ogidi community, Idemili North Local Government area, Anambra state, Chief Ikwuka Okoye (a k.a. Anumiri), was said to have been assassinated in a cult-related attack at Ebenezer Anglican Church field, Ogidi, yesterday.

He was reportedly murdered with a yet to be identified person who was in his company when the assailants came calling in the evening of yesterday.

According to impeccable inside sources, a purported serial killer and cult squad leader, (Aye) Emma Amasco, was arrested over involvement in scores of killings and other violent illegal activities and he eventually died during interrogation by vigilante operatives of Ogidi community

In retaliation, Amasco boys (Aye) claimed that the PG was involved in his death and planned on how to retaliate.

On the fateful day, yesterday, at Ebenezer Anglican Church field, Ogidi, the PG was accompanied by a friend when the cult members saw him and shot him dead on the spot, including the friend.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Tochukwu Ikenga (SP) said
“Following the report, police operatives swiftly took over the scene of the incident and commenced investigations.

Killed a suspected cult leader in Ogidi.

“The Command is currently working with eyewitness accounts and other available intelligence to identify and arrest the perpetrators.

“The Anambra State Police Command assures members of the public that all efforts are being intensified to bring those responsible to justice.

Residents are urged to remain calm and cooperate with the police as investigations continue,” he stated.

 

