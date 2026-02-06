We constructed dual carriageway, 10 other roads to boost Ilesa economy –Osun govt

…as community endorses Adeleke for second term

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Osun State Government, on Thursday, stated that the completion of a 6.2-kilometer dual carriageway alongside 10 other township roads in Ilesa is aimed at stimulating industrial growth, expanding business hubs, and supporting emerging enterprises in the historic town.

The infrastructure interventions have won the praise of the local community, which endorsed Governor Ademola Adeleke for a second term in office in recognition of the administration’s people-focused development agenda.

Speaking during an on-site assessment in Ilesha, the Director of Highways, Engr Moruf Ojebode, noted that the road projects are part of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s infrastructure-driven agenda to reposition Ilesa as a major commercial and economic corridor in the state.

He added that the improved road network which totalled 20kilometers has eased movement, enhanced access to markets and industrial clusters, and created a more enabling environment for investors and small-scale businesses.

According to him, Ilesa being an ancient town has never witnessed a dual carriageway before, it was this administration that brought that to the city, we have a dual carriageway that span from the palace of the Owa-Obokun, to Imo—international brewery to Ilesa—Akure expressway. The total length is 6.2km which has the width, walkway with solar-powered street light.

“If you look at the geography of Ilesa, you will discover that the industrial section of it is the road that we have chosen. We have an International brewery and others that are located in the corridor of that road. You will discover that after the completion of that road, those areas and houses have transformed into companies and business hubs.”

He continued, “That dual carriageway has put Ilesa in limelight, it has developed the town more by bringing out majestic upliftment of the ancient town.

“We have completed other roads in the town numbering about 10 namely; Ademoroti, Ogbon titun, Bonke, Ita Ofa, Atakunmosa market, Imose, Adeti, Oke Ese, Ajimoko and INEC roads.”

The community through their leaders, lauded the impact of the projects, stating that it resonated with their demands, hence they endorse Governor Adeleke for a second term in recognition of what they described as visible, people-oriented development.

The council chairman of Ilesa West, Hon Oladiti Aluko, advised the residents and road users against activities that can damage the road, saying, “our governor has fulfilled part of his electoral promises to us and we must make good use of the road.”

Also, a community head, Prince Adeyemi Adeniran said “All Ilesa indigenes are behind Governor Ademola Adeleke for second term. He has done so well in the area of infrastructure and we must continue to support his government.”

Similarly, the Vice Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers(NURTW), Abuja Park, Temitope Matthew, said “this road is beneficial to my members and we are in full support of this government. We will vote for him massively in 2026 guber poll.”

