UBA GMD reaffirms commitment to Benin’s strategic economic growth

Group Managing Director/CEO, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Oliver Alawuba, has reinforced the bank’s commitment to deepening and facilitating Republic of Benin’s economic growth through dedicated support for its transformative infrastructure and development projects.

Alawuba made this disclosure during a high-level strategic working visit to the country on the 28th of January 2026.

The one-day engagement, which focused on strengthening ties with the government, key corporate clients, and the bank’s internal team, underscored UBA’s integrated approach to fostering economic growth.

Alawuba, who spoke during the courtesy meeting with the Senior Minister of Finance, Economy, and Cooperation of Benin, Romuald Wadagni, highlighted the bank’s ongoing as well as future support for the Government of Benin’s transformative infrastructure and development projects.

“Our presence in Benin is that of a committed stakeholder, and we see our role as a catalyst that will continue to collaborate in turning the vision of Benin’s strategic development plans into a tangible, bankable reality”

He further expressed the bank’s appreciation for the government’s partnership, specifically acknowledging the land allocated to UBA Benin as compensation for its former main branch, which was acquired for public utility.

“The government’s gesture is a powerful symbol of trust and mutual respect, and it signals a partnership that we look forward to, and most importantly, we are eager to build a new landmark on that foundation, and one that will facilitate even greater service to the Beninese people,” he added.

Alawuba was joined by the CEO, UBA Africa, Sarata Koné Thiam, while Minister Wadagni was accompanied by the Director of the Debt Department, Hugues Oscar Lokossou.

Moving beyond government dialogue, Alawuba’s itinerary included strategic corporate visits to reinforce client relationships, where he held meetings with top-tier clients, including Fludor and AKRAKE, to discuss evolving banking needs and explore collaborative opportunities

While addressing them, Alawuba expressed gratitude for their support and positioned UBA as a crucial partner for industrial growth.

“We are equally grateful for the steadfast trust you place in UBA as your financial partner, and this trust is not something we take for granted; it is the foundation upon which we build deeper, more supportive collaborations”

“To this end, I want to personally assure you that all your requests and concerns will continue to receive our immediate and focused attention. My directive to the team is clear: we will expedite every necessary action to structure a solution that effectively hedges your risk and supports the fluidity of your operations. UBA is here to facilitate your business momentum,” he emphasized.

Alawuba’s visit culminated in a Town Hall meeting with UBA Benin staff at the Novotel Hotel, where the achievements of the staff were celebrated, and morale was boosted.

