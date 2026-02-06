Turaki-led PDP vows to resist attempts to takeover party secretariat

…Says subject still a matter of pending litigation

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The Turaki-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed to resist any attempt by other factions of the party to occupy the Wadata House, National Secretariat of the party sealed by the police following disagreements over leadership and the administration of the party.

In a statement issued on Friday and signed by Comrade Ini Ememobong Essien, National Publicity Secretary, the PDP warned that any trespass into the secretariat, which is still a matter of pending litigation, will be met with equal force.

The statement warned the police to remain neutral, safeguard peace and the rule of law by refusing to grant access to the Wike-led faction of the party until the final determination of the suit pending in the courts.

According to the statement, “We have been notified of the intention of some expelled members of our party to either forcibly or in connivance with security forces gain access to and occupy our National Secretariat and other party property in Abuja.

“In response to this, we have written to the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command reminding them that the secretariat is still a case before the Federal High Court, Abuja, and the Court of Appeal.

“To this end, any attempt to enter and occupy these properties will be a resort to self-help and an affront to the time-tested principle of law that parties who have submitted to the jurisdiction of courts should not act in ways that will render nugatory the powers of the Court.

“In this particular instance, the case pending before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik was instituted by the expelled members, they cannot resort to self-help, until judgment is delivered in the matter.

“This statement serves to remind all the dramatis personae, especially the Police Force, which is a party on record in the said matter, that any action taken to grant access to anybody, pending the determination of the suit, is a contempt of the court.

“We assure that we will deploy all legal means to defend our property from trespass. Responsibility for any injury to persons or damage to property arising therefrom should be placed solely on the aggressors and their security collaborators,” the statement concluded.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2