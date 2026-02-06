Prof. Uchenna Udeani ,70th Birthday Thanksgiving Service/ Valedictory ,Retirement program held at UNILAG Lagos

From left… Chaplin, Chapel of Christ Our Light, Rev. Dr. Azuka Ogbolumani; Son of the Celebrant, Mr. Chukwudi Udeani; Celebrant, Professor of Science Education, UNILAG, Prof. Uchenna Nkiruka Udeani and Rev. Prof. Wale Okunuga, during the 70th Birthday Thanksgiving Service/ Valedictory and Retirement program Prof Uchenna Udeani held at Chapel of Christ Our Light, UNILAG, in Lagos, on 3/2//2026.

Prof Uchenna Udeani, his Son Mr Chukwudi Udeani and others giving Glory to God during the Thanksgiving.

From right… Chaplin, Chapel of Christ Our Light, Rev. Dr. Azuka Ogbolumani; praying for Professor of Science Education, UNILAG, Prof. Uchenna Nkiruka Udeani and others during the Thanksgiving.

From left… Guest Lecture, Director, Academic Planning Division, UNIPORT, Prof. Eucharia O. Nwaichi; Chairman of the Occasion, Prof. Lucian Obinna Chukwu; MD/CEO Fidelity Bank, Dr. Nneka Onyeali Ikpe; Sister of the Celebrant, Hon Justice Uzoamaka Ndukwe-Anyanwu; Celebrant, Professor of Science Education, UNILAG, Prof. Uchenna Nkiruka Udeani; Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola; Former V.C. UNILAG and Pro Chancellor, Redeemer University Ede, Prof. Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe; Prof Anya O. Anya and Book Reviewer of the Festschrift, Deputy Vice Chancellor (DVC) Technology, Innovation and Research, National Open University of Nigeria, Abuja, Prof. Christine Ofulue; during the Prof. Uchenna Udeani 70th Birthday Thanksgiving, Book Launch, Foundation Unveiling and Valedictory and Retirement at UNILAG in Lagos.

Celebrant, Professor of Science Education, UNILAG, Prof. Uchenna Nkiruka Udeani, middle Pose with friends during the 70th Birthday Thanksgiving Service/ Valedictory and Retirement program Prof Uchenna Udeani held at Chapel of Christ Our Light, UNILAG in Lagos, on 3/2//2026.

From left… Chairman of the Occasion, Prof. Lucian Obinna Chukwu; Sister of the Celebrant, Hon. Justice Uzoamaka Ndukwe – Anyanwu; MD/CEO Fidelity Bank, Dr. Nneka Onyeali Ikpe; Former V.C. UNILAG and Pro Chancellor, Redeemer University Ede, Prof. Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe; Celebrant, Professor of Science Education, UNILAG, Prof. Uchenna Nkiruka Udeani; Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola; Siemens Foundation / Head of Education Africa, Rebecca Ottmann; during the Unvieling of Uchenna Nkiruka Udeani Foundation in Lagos on 32/2026.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2