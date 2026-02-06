Oyo@50: Oyo govt honours first female SSG , Olubamiwo Adeosun

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

The Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engr Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday honoured former First Female Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun in recognition of her outstanding service and contributions to the development of the Pacesetter State.

The prestigious event, which formed part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of Oyo State, brought together a host of eminent personalities, past leaders, technocrats and distinguished citizens who have contributed significantly to the growth and progress of the state over the years.

Mrs. Adeosun was celebrated for her exemplary leadership, professionalism, and trailblazing role in public service, having set a historic benchmark as the first woman to occupy the position of Secretary to the State Government.

Speaking through the recognition, Governor Seyi Makinde reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance and equal opportunities for all.

The number one citizen in Oyo State noted that empowering women remains a central pillar of his leadership philosophy, adding that the honour bestowed on Mrs. Adeosun reflects one of his many laudable efforts toward promoting gender equity and inclusiveness in governance.

Governor Makinde has consistently demonstrated strong support for women’s participation in leadership and decision-making, appointing competent and qualified women to strategic positions across the state’s public service.

The recognition of Mrs. Adeosun at the Oyo @ 50 Celebration stands as a powerful symbol of appreciation for excellence, dedication and selfless service.

It also serves as an inspiration to young women and professionals aspiring to contribute meaningfully to public service and national development.

The award further reinforces Oyo State’s commitment to recognizing merit, fostering unity, and building a future driven by competence, integrity, and inclusiveness.

