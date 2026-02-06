Oyo PDP Chieftain faults Senate over alleged removal of electronic transmission of results

…Says lawmakers must not drag Nigeria backward

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A leading People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Oyo state, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has faulted the Senate over the removal of the electronic transmission of results from the Electoral Act, saying such a move is not in tune with what Nigerians want.

Ajadi said the Senate’s plan to shoot down the electronic transmission of results for the 2027 general elections is an avenue to open the doors for rigging.

The PDP governorship aspirant has therefore tasked the Senate President to revisit the amendment saying failure to do that will take Nigeria back to the stone age.

Ajadi in a statement made available to journalists on Friday said the removal of electronic transmission of results from the Electoral Act is not acceptable, saying the world is going digital and Nigeria should not be an exemption.

He said the electronic transmission of results should be made compulsory for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and that it should not be optional.

According to Ajadi, “Nigerians are not comfortable to hear that there is no electronic transmission of results in the Electoral Act or that it is optional, you can use it, or you cannot use it. No.

The Electronic Transmission of Results should be made compulsory for INEC.

“The alleged decision of the Senate is sending a wrong signal and is moving Nigeria completely back into the Stone Age.

“The Senate as representatives of the people should be heading towards direction of decency, direction of calmness, to make sure that the people who will manage the affairs of this country are genuinely elected by the people.

“Please, we don’t want ambiguity. Election results must be electronically transmitted from the polling units across the country.

“We should not return to the era of ballot box snatching.

The Lawmakers should help INEC to deliver a free, fair, credible and well-accepted results.

The Senate must ensure that those who governed the country are people duly elected by the people.

And the only way this can be done is to tidy up the Electoral Act and avoid ambiguity in its draft”.

